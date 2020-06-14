1 Riverside Pl

Amenities

Fully renovated whole house for rent. Original 2br constructed circa 1880 was fully renovated in 2015 and converted into 1br with full master suite on 2nd floor. Suite includes large bedroom, small alcove, separate small office, full bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub (43" x 43" x 32"), and heated floors. First floor is open concept living room and kitchen, with half bath/laundry room (W/D 2013). Kitchen features stone counters, island, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher (2015), disposal. Small back yard and side yard with lots of potential for gardening, quiet space, other uses. Location close to MIT, Harvard and Boston University. Proximity to bus lines 64 70 70A and the Central Square T stop on the Red line, Quick access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive. Close to the Charles River, three parks, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Truly one-of-a-kind home and location!