Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

1 Riverside Pl

1 Riverside Place · (617) 230-3638
Location

1 Riverside Place, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully renovated whole house for rent. Original 2br constructed circa 1880 was fully renovated in 2015 and converted into 1br with full master suite on 2nd floor. Suite includes large bedroom, small alcove, separate small office, full bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub (43" x 43" x 32"), and heated floors. First floor is open concept living room and kitchen, with half bath/laundry room (W/D 2013). Kitchen features stone counters, island, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher (2015), disposal. Small back yard and side yard with lots of potential for gardening, quiet space, other uses. Location close to MIT, Harvard and Boston University. Proximity to bus lines 64 70 70A and the Central Square T stop on the Red line, Quick access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive. Close to the Charles River, three parks, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Truly one-of-a-kind home and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Riverside Pl have any available units?
1 Riverside Pl has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Riverside Pl have?
Some of 1 Riverside Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Riverside Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1 Riverside Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Riverside Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1 Riverside Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1 Riverside Pl offer parking?
No, 1 Riverside Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1 Riverside Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Riverside Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Riverside Pl have a pool?
No, 1 Riverside Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1 Riverside Pl have accessible units?
No, 1 Riverside Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Riverside Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Riverside Pl has units with dishwashers.
