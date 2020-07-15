/
/
/
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Lower Belvidere
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated December 16 at 09:45 PM
Contact for Availability
The Acre
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
3 Units Available
Highlands
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder
231 Pine Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgewood Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in the Upper Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, is in a quiet residential area. These apartment homes are minutes from the new Morey Elementary School and UMass/Lowell campuses.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Centralville
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
2 Units Available
Back Central
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
Highland Street Apartments is an ideally situated apartment community located just minutes from the Lowell Commuter Rail train station, Route 3, the Lowell Connector and Interstate 495.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Back Central
685 Lawrence St - Unit 102
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
This beautiful townhouse style unit will be available middle August. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer and dryer in the unit, and includes parking. The building is pet friendly, he has a gym and a smoke free.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Back Central
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
South Lowell
181 Moore St U5
181 Moore St, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1125 sqft
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ *** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance *** BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$540
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
The Acre
502 Moody Street - 34
502 Moody Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counter tops, custom cabinets and appliances, hardware floors and modern lights and fixtures. Three bedrooms, one bath Security system in common areas and parking lot WWW.Ulivehere.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pawtucketville
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Pawtucketville
347 Pawtucket
347 Pawtucket Boulevard, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
894 sqft
Location, location, location, desirable Camelot Court II garden style first floor unit where you enjoy the seasonal events across the street at the River Walk.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Acre
1060 Broadway STU
1060 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
$2,150
561 sqft
Unit STU Available 09/01/20 Brand New Somerville Luxury Studio - Property Id: 319503 Somerville has a brand new luxury building and it is like nothing the neighborhood has seen before.