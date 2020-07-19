1172 Boylston St

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Move in JULY 1st or JULY 15th - there is NO FEE! Just 1st & last to move in Out of this world deal with NO BROKER'S FEE!! heat hot water included, spacious living area, ample closet space, nice kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, large living area fits a couch, desk and bed. CAT OKAY! hop to the Emmanuel, Simmons college, Wentworth, John Hancock, Northeastern University NEU, Hynes convention center T stop, Newbury Street, Prudential, Berklee College of Music, Audubon Circle, Museum, Longwood medical, Brookline, Kenmore Square, New England Conservatory NEC, Boston University BU, Back Bay and Copley Square. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.