Boston, MA
A.O. Flats at Forest Hills
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:08 AM

A.O. Flats at Forest Hills

95 Hyde Park Avenue · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to Boston’s newest, residential community located in the hip and lively Forest Hills neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Forest Hills Orange Line and Commuter Rail Station are steps away. Practically in your backyard is The Arnold Arboretum and Franklin Park where you can take a stroll, ride bikes or just enjoy the view. Apartments provide sleek modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Easy maintenance vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms with large closets and in unit laundry. Building offers bike rack, fitness center, roof terrace and lounge for your convenience and comfort. Pet friendly. Onsite management. Garage parking available for additional $150.00 per month. Apartments available now, first month and security deposit required, NO Brokerage fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have any available units?
A.O. Flats at Forest Hills has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have?
Some of A.O. Flats at Forest Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is A.O. Flats at Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
A.O. Flats at Forest Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is A.O. Flats at Forest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills is pet friendly.
Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills offer parking?
Yes, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills does offer parking.
Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have a pool?
No, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills does not have a pool.
Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does A.O. Flats at Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, A.O. Flats at Forest Hills has units with dishwashers.
