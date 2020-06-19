A.O. Flats at Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage

Welcome to Boston’s newest, residential community located in the hip and lively Forest Hills neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Forest Hills Orange Line and Commuter Rail Station are steps away. Practically in your backyard is The Arnold Arboretum and Franklin Park where you can take a stroll, ride bikes or just enjoy the view. Apartments provide sleek modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Easy maintenance vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms with large closets and in unit laundry. Building offers bike rack, fitness center, roof terrace and lounge for your convenience and comfort. Pet friendly. Onsite management. Garage parking available for additional $150.00 per month. Apartments available now, first month and security deposit required, NO Brokerage fee!