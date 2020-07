Amenities

Extremely well kept two bedroom, one bathroom in desirable Fairmount Hill. Freshly painted and new kitchen cabinets this past week, ready to go! Ample natural light throughout this 1st floor oasis in a duplex. Incredibly convenient location off of Washington Street, 24/27 bus. Easy street parking. Unit is professionally managed with 24/7/365 maintenance response. No smoking. Water and sewer included in rent. Pets negotiable on case-by-case basis. NO FEE to list agent. First month's rent and full month security required at lease signing. Strong credit necessary.



Terms: One year lease