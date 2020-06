Amenities

Beautifully-maintained home on highly-desirable Rutland Square with all utilities included! Expansive double living area with penthouse building position overlooking the square, passthrough kitchen with gas range, and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Three large bedrooms across two floors and multiple additional study/office areas for a true home-like feel. All of this close to the South End's best restaurants, shops, and public transportation! No laundry on-site.