All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 5 Goodway Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Goodway Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

5 Goodway Rd

5 Goodway Road · (617) 765-2356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Goodway Road, Boston, MA 02131
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This nicely renovated apartment is conveniently located near the desirable Forest Hills, in the Bourne area of Jamaica Plain. This apartment has been very nicely thought through from the wall colors to the customized curtains and shades. It boasts a sun filled kitchen with dishwasher and pantry area, seperate living room and dining rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, porch, patio and garden. Large closets and lots of storage throughout, including the basement. There is plenty of parking on street at all times. Free, updated in-unit laundry with extra laundry in the basement. Pets are permitted. Currently available 6/15 but may be sooner. This listing is close to public transportation with easy access to all Hospitals, Allston, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge, Charlestown, downtown Boston, Fenway, Financial District, Logan International Airport, Longwood Medical area, North End, Seaport, Somerville, South Boston, South End, Waterfront, and West End. I also have immediate access to 100's of listings, in every neighborhood, and throughout the Boston area. Please feel free to email me at katie.crabtree@bostoncityproperties.com or call/text 617-777-5384 for access to a list of apartments that are updated daily, matching your specific criteria. I am happy to answer any questions you may have, and provide you with up to the minute listings. I am excited to help you find your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Goodway Rd have any available units?
5 Goodway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Goodway Rd have?
Some of 5 Goodway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Goodway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5 Goodway Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Goodway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Goodway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5 Goodway Rd offer parking?
No, 5 Goodway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5 Goodway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Goodway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Goodway Rd have a pool?
No, 5 Goodway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5 Goodway Rd have accessible units?
No, 5 Goodway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Goodway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Goodway Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5 Goodway Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity