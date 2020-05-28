5 Goodway Rd

Amenities

This nicely renovated apartment is conveniently located near the desirable Forest Hills, in the Bourne area of Jamaica Plain. This apartment has been very nicely thought through from the wall colors to the customized curtains and shades. It boasts a sun filled kitchen with dishwasher and pantry area, seperate living room and dining rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, porch, patio and garden. Large closets and lots of storage throughout, including the basement. There is plenty of parking on street at all times. Free, updated in-unit laundry with extra laundry in the basement. Pets are permitted. Currently available 6/15 but may be sooner. This listing is close to public transportation with easy access to all Hospitals, Allston, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge, Charlestown, downtown Boston, Fenway, Financial District, Logan International Airport, Longwood Medical area, North End, Seaport, Somerville, South Boston, South End, Waterfront, and West End. I also have immediate access to 100's of listings, in every neighborhood, and throughout the Boston area. Please feel free to email me at katie.crabtree@bostoncityproperties.com or call/text 617-777-5384 for access to a list of apartments that are updated daily, matching your specific criteria. I am happy to answer any questions you may have, and provide you with up to the minute listings. I am excited to help you find your next home!