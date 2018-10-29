Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
45 Ridgecrest Ter.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
45 Ridgecrest Ter.
45 Ridgecrest Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
45 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have any available units?
45 Ridgecrest Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have?
Some of 45 Ridgecrest Ter.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 45 Ridgecrest Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ridgecrest Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ridgecrest Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. offer parking?
No, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have a pool?
No, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have accessible units?
No, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ridgecrest Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Ridgecrest Ter. has units with dishwashers.
