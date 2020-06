403 West 1st St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

*PLEASE SEE VIDEO TOUR* AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 2 BED 2 BATH 2014 CONSTRUCTION WITH HEATED GARAGE PARKING! STREAMLINED UNIT OFFERING OPEN FLOOR PLANS WITH EUROPEAN KITCHENS EQUIPPED WITH A FLEET OF STAINLESS "VIKING" APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY, IMPRESSIVE AUDIO PACKAGE INCLUDING "NEST" THERMOSTAT'S AND PRIVATE FRONT FACING GLASS DECK WITH CITY VIEWS! KING SIZE MASTER SUITES WITH GLASS STEAM SHOWERS AND POLISHED FITTINGS. KING SIZE GUEST BEDROOM, LANDSCAPED COMMON COURTYARD AND PRIVATE PET PLAY AREA WITH AMENITIES, PRIVATE ROOF DECK, ELEVATOR AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. TENANT TO PAY FEE.



Terms: One year lease