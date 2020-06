Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator bbq/grill

Gorgeous loft available in bustling SOWA available 7/1! This amazing unit features high end appliances with granite counters and maple cabinets, high ceilings, in unit washer/dryer and central air/heat in an Elevator building. Gas cooking and high end stainless appliances with a two drawer dishwasher. Condo association features common courtyard with gas grill in a serene patio setting. Whole foods Market two blocks away. Easy commute to downtown and Copley. Walking distance to Tufts and Boston Medical. No shortage of fantastic dining options nearby. Pets considered.



Terms: One year lease