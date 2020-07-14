All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
The Atrium on Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
The Atrium on Commonwealth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

The Atrium on Commonwealth

1079 Commonwealth Ave · (781) 253-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215
Allston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1079-229 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1079-226 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1079-206 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1079-241 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1079-239 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 1079-404 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atrium on Commonwealth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
One of the Boston University areas premier luxury buildings, The Atrium occupies a prime location on Commonwealth Avenue at the border of Boston and Allston. Surrounded by a vibrant neighborhood featuring a myriad of restaurants and shops, The Atrium is also only 1/4 mile from Boston University and the Agganis Arena and offers the unique conveniences of being across the street from the MBTA Green Line Packards Corner station (B line) and next door to a 110,000 square foot Super Star Market.\n\nThe complex features a suite of luxury amenities that are unmatched in the area, including a private outdoor pool, on-site management office, 24-hour security & emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and available on-site garage parking. Residents also enjoy discounted membership at the Commonwealth Sports Club, a full-scale health and fitness club featuring a year-round saltwater swimming pool that is located on the first floor of the Atrium building.\n\nInside, each spacious residence features a private balcony, abundant closet space, carpeted and/or hardwood flooring. The fully applianced kitchens include dishwashers, garbage disposals, self-cleaning electric rangers, and frost-free refrigerators.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per person
Deposit: varies; usually 1st and last month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage $250/mo; outdoor parking $150-175.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Atrium on Commonwealth have any available units?
The Atrium on Commonwealth has 41 units available starting at $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Atrium on Commonwealth have?
Some of The Atrium on Commonwealth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atrium on Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
The Atrium on Commonwealth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Atrium on Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, The Atrium on Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does The Atrium on Commonwealth offer parking?
Yes, The Atrium on Commonwealth offers parking.
Does The Atrium on Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Atrium on Commonwealth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atrium on Commonwealth have a pool?
Yes, The Atrium on Commonwealth has a pool.
Does The Atrium on Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, The Atrium on Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does The Atrium on Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atrium on Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown BostonColumbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College