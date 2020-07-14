The Atrium on Commonwealth.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage gym

One of the Boston University areas premier luxury buildings, The Atrium occupies a prime location on Commonwealth Avenue at the border of Boston and Allston. Surrounded by a vibrant neighborhood featuring a myriad of restaurants and shops, The Atrium is also only 1/4 mile from Boston University and the Agganis Arena and offers the unique conveniences of being across the street from the MBTA Green Line Packards Corner station (B line) and next door to a 110,000 square foot Super Star Market.



The complex features a suite of luxury amenities that are unmatched in the area, including a private outdoor pool, on-site management office, 24-hour security & emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and available on-site garage parking. Residents also enjoy discounted membership at the Commonwealth Sports Club, a full-scale health and fitness club featuring a year-round saltwater swimming pool that is located on the first floor of the Atrium building.



Inside, each spacious residence features a private balcony, abundant closet space, carpeted and/or hardwood flooring. The fully applianced kitchens include dishwashers, garbage disposals, self-cleaning electric rangers, and frost-free refrigerators.