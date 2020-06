Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Completely gut rehabbed in 2018. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a three-family house located less than 2 minutes walking distance to Green Street orange line train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Off street parking available for $150/month. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines stores and restaurants.