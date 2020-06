Amenities

Apartment is beautiful and large, fully modern, just renovated with granite counters and in excellent condition. Modern, open plan layout. Apartment is right in Brighton Center. In an excellent location close to St Elizabeth s, both the 57 & 65 MBTA bus routes and the express 501 & 503 buses to downtown Boston. 15 Minute walk to the commuter rail Brighton Landing. Easy access to both the city (Soldiers Field Road/Storrow Drive) and the MA Turnpike.