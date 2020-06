Amenities

Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * 4 BR / 2 BATHS * RENOV'D KITCHEN * PARKING



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



BRIGHTON / OAK SQ. Area.



Spacious 4 BEDROOM and 2 BATH.

(Entire Floor of Triple Decker).



Large LIVING ROOM with BAY WINDOWS.



RENOVATED OPEN PLAN KITCHEN

with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (Including DISHWASHER).



2 BATHROOMS (1 Tub, 1 Shower).

HARDWOOD FLOORS Throughout.



OFF STREET PARKING Included.

Big Back PORCH.



On the 64 MBTA BUS ROUTE and just 1 BLOCK from both the 57 and the EXPRESS 501 & 503 BUSES to DOWNTOWN BOSTON & COPLEY SQUARE.



Easy access to (SOLDIER'S FIELD RD. / STORROW DRIVE) and the MASS TURNPIKE.



Just steps from OAK SQUARE.

