33 Irving Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This lovely, totally renovated Beacon Hill charmer awaits. Perfectly located 1+ bedroom sunny condo with recently renovated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer/dryer, on street permit parking and extra storage space. Enjoy comfort of city living in close proximity to trendy shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, MGH, Charles River, the Red Line T stop, Charles Street, Boston Common, Government Center, Financial District and Cambridge. Available Sep.1 !