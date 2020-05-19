33 Irving Street

Amenities
This lovely, totally renovated Beacon Hill charmer awaits. Perfectly located 1+ bedroom sunny condo with recently renovated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer/dryer, on street permit parking and extra storage space. Enjoy comfort of city living in close proximity to trendy shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, MGH, Charles River, the Red Line T stop, Charles Street, Boston Common, Government Center, Financial District and Cambridge. Available Sep.1 !