All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 33 Irving Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
33 Irving Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:43 AM

33 Irving Street

33 Irving Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

33 Irving Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely, totally renovated Beacon Hill charmer awaits. Perfectly located 1+ bedroom sunny condo with recently renovated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer/dryer, on street permit parking and extra storage space. Enjoy comfort of city living in close proximity to trendy shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, MGH, Charles River, the Red Line T stop, Charles Street, Boston Common, Government Center, Financial District and Cambridge. Available Sep.1 !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Irving Street have any available units?
33 Irving Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Irving Street have?
Some of 33 Irving Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Irving Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Irving Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Irving Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Irving Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Irving Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Irving Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Irving Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Irving Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Irving Street have a pool?
No, 33 Irving Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Irving Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Irving Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Irving Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Irving Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33 Irving Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity