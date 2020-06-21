275 West 5th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony

VIDEO coming soon! LOCATION LOCATION! Modern 3 bed 1.5 bath on W 5 St @ Dorchester St. This condo quality duplex features all the bells and whistles, in the heart of Southie! Hardwood floors throughout, central AC, large open living room with gorgeous crown molding & fireplace. Chefs kitchen featuring Samsung appliances, granite counters, perfectly laid out with a deck off the kitchen. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Marble bathroom with his & hers vanity/sinks. In unit laundry. Amazing location just a couple blocks from all the amazing restaurants on W & E Broadway. Easy access to the red T line, I-93 & resident street parking. Sept 1



Terms: One year lease