Home
/
Boston, MA
/
275 West 5th St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

275 West 5th St.

275 West Fifth Street · (617) 756-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Location

275 West Fifth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VIDEO coming soon! LOCATION LOCATION! Modern 3 bed 1.5 bath on W 5 St @ Dorchester St. This condo quality duplex features all the bells and whistles, in the heart of Southie! Hardwood floors throughout, central AC, large open living room with gorgeous crown molding & fireplace. Chefs kitchen featuring Samsung appliances, granite counters, perfectly laid out with a deck off the kitchen. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Marble bathroom with his & hers vanity/sinks. In unit laundry. Amazing location just a couple blocks from all the amazing restaurants on W & E Broadway. Easy access to the red T line, I-93 & resident street parking. Sept 1

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 West 5th St. have any available units?
275 West 5th St. has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 West 5th St. have?
Some of 275 West 5th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 West 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
275 West 5th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 West 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 275 West 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 275 West 5th St. offer parking?
No, 275 West 5th St. does not offer parking.
Does 275 West 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 West 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 West 5th St. have a pool?
No, 275 West 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 275 West 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 275 West 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 275 West 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 West 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
