26 Bradford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage hot tub tennis court

Available September 1st! Contemporary design meets traditional Victorian row house on a tree-lined side street close to Peters Park, which has tennis, handball, basketball courts, and a baseball diamond. Architect designed, the building features a dramatic entrance. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a sleek glass-tiled spa bathroom. The custom-designed staircase leads to an open floor plan featuring a chef's kitchen with lab-top counters, island with seating, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances, dining area and living room. There are custom built-in cabinets and storage throughout. A glass door leads to a private fenced yard/patio with a bike/storage shed. Garage parking space U3 at Wilkes Passage is included in the rent. More than an apartment, this is home.