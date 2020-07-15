All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

26 Bradford St

26 Bradford Street · (617) 861-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Bradford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available September 1st! Contemporary design meets traditional Victorian row house on a tree-lined side street close to Peters Park, which has tennis, handball, basketball courts, and a baseball diamond. Architect designed, the building features a dramatic entrance. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a sleek glass-tiled spa bathroom. The custom-designed staircase leads to an open floor plan featuring a chef's kitchen with lab-top counters, island with seating, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances, dining area and living room. There are custom built-in cabinets and storage throughout. A glass door leads to a private fenced yard/patio with a bike/storage shed. Garage parking space U3 at Wilkes Passage is included in the rent. More than an apartment, this is home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Bradford St have any available units?
26 Bradford St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Bradford St have?
Some of 26 Bradford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Bradford St currently offering any rent specials?
26 Bradford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Bradford St pet-friendly?
No, 26 Bradford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 26 Bradford St offer parking?
Yes, 26 Bradford St offers parking.
Does 26 Bradford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Bradford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Bradford St have a pool?
No, 26 Bradford St does not have a pool.
Does 26 Bradford St have accessible units?
No, 26 Bradford St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Bradford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Bradford St has units with dishwashers.
