All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 250 First Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
250 First Ave.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

250 First Ave.

250 First Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 First Avenue, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
garage
Amazing Luxury 1 bedroom located right in Boston's beautiful Navy Yard. This is waterfront living in Boston with an entirely new perspective. One of the first shipyards in the United States, the Charlestown Navy Yard is now one of Boston's premier neighborhoods. This is probaby its most desired building, offering the most luxurious waterfront living in historic surroundings. Being only minutes from downtown Boston, there's a complimentary shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center! First-class restaurants and friendly coffee shops, banks, dry cleaners, wine bistros and waterfront taverns, all combine to create an array of wonderful conveniences right outside your door. Unbelievably easy to hop on storrow drive, the mass pike, and route 93 as well. On a nice day you can even take the mile walk to the North End, Faneuil Hall, and the Garden as well! Apartments Feature: -One Free Garage Parking Spot Included!!! -Heat and Hot Water Included! -All High-End Finishes Throughout -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Central Air Conditioning -Gleaming hardwood floors -Gourmet Kitchen with Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances -European-style rift-cut oak cabinets -Granite Countertops -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Large windows bringing in unbelievable sunlight -Plush wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms -Walk-in closets -Dishwasher/Disposal -Marble Designer Bathrooms -Large glass showers -Beautiful views of the water and the city -Balconies in some units -Concierge services -Community room -Fitness Center -Individual storage units -Rooftop terrace -Underground garage -Private Shuttle to Government Center -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!!! -Price and availability are subject to change without notice

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 First Ave. have any available units?
250 First Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 First Ave. have?
Some of 250 First Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 First Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
250 First Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 First Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 250 First Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 250 First Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 250 First Ave. offers parking.
Does 250 First Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 First Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 First Ave. have a pool?
No, 250 First Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 250 First Ave. have accessible units?
No, 250 First Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 First Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 First Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 250 First Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity