250 First Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking garage

Amazing Luxury 1 bedroom located right in Boston's beautiful Navy Yard. This is waterfront living in Boston with an entirely new perspective. One of the first shipyards in the United States, the Charlestown Navy Yard is now one of Boston's premier neighborhoods. This is probaby its most desired building, offering the most luxurious waterfront living in historic surroundings. Being only minutes from downtown Boston, there's a complimentary shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center! First-class restaurants and friendly coffee shops, banks, dry cleaners, wine bistros and waterfront taverns, all combine to create an array of wonderful conveniences right outside your door. Unbelievably easy to hop on storrow drive, the mass pike, and route 93 as well. On a nice day you can even take the mile walk to the North End, Faneuil Hall, and the Garden as well! Apartments Feature: -One Free Garage Parking Spot Included!!! -Heat and Hot Water Included! -All High-End Finishes Throughout -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Central Air Conditioning -Gleaming hardwood floors -Gourmet Kitchen with Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances -European-style rift-cut oak cabinets -Granite Countertops -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Large windows bringing in unbelievable sunlight -Plush wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms -Walk-in closets -Dishwasher/Disposal -Marble Designer Bathrooms -Large glass showers -Beautiful views of the water and the city -Balconies in some units -Concierge services -Community room -Fitness Center -Individual storage units -Rooftop terrace -Underground garage -Private Shuttle to Government Center -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!!! -Price and availability are subject to change without notice



Terms: One year lease