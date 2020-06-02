All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

228 South St.

228 South Street · (617) 708-4547
Location

228 South Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - TOTALLY REDONE - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price. Take advantage of an apartment all redone with stainless appliances with full dishwasher and new black fleck counters in the kitchen. NO FEE! Walk out to the Forrest Hills train station, or Green Street T stop on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain. South Street, Centre street is within walking distance to give access to all the stores restaurants and things that you may need for your new home. Bus routes 38,39, and 192 right outside. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 South St. have any available units?
228 South St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 South St. have?
Some of 228 South St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 South St. currently offering any rent specials?
228 South St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 South St. pet-friendly?
No, 228 South St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 228 South St. offer parking?
No, 228 South St. does not offer parking.
Does 228 South St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 South St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 South St. have a pool?
No, 228 South St. does not have a pool.
Does 228 South St. have accessible units?
No, 228 South St. does not have accessible units.
Does 228 South St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 South St. has units with dishwashers.
