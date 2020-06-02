228 South St.

Amenities

NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - TOTALLY REDONE - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price. Take advantage of an apartment all redone with stainless appliances with full dishwasher and new black fleck counters in the kitchen. NO FEE! Walk out to the Forrest Hills train station, or Green Street T stop on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain. South Street, Centre street is within walking distance to give access to all the stores restaurants and things that you may need for your new home. Bus routes 38,39, and 192 right outside. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease