205 Commonwealth Ave

FURNISHED at $11,000 UnFURNISHED $10,000-Sunny side of Commonwealth Avenue Third Floor-through with DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Beautiful South Facing Bay Window overlooks the Commonwealth Mall and maximizes natural sunlight throughout the day. Update kitchen with plenty of room to add a small table, equipped with brand new appliances (Bosch, Subzero and Wolfe), granite counter tops and back splash. Separate Dining, Central Air,Washer and Dryer in unit. Custom built ins, ample closet space as well as extra storage in the basement. Deeded direct access parking space right behind the building #3, large enough for an SUV. This unit's UNBEATABLE LOCATION check's all the boxes for everything you need for city living! MUST SEE! Owner managed building. Pets upon trustee approval.