Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:02 PM

205 Commonwealth Ave

205 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 510-8565
Location

205 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
FURNISHED at $11,000 UnFURNISHED $10,000-Sunny side of Commonwealth Avenue Third Floor-through with DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Beautiful South Facing Bay Window overlooks the Commonwealth Mall and maximizes natural sunlight throughout the day. Update kitchen with plenty of room to add a small table, equipped with brand new appliances (Bosch, Subzero and Wolfe), granite counter tops and back splash. Separate Dining, Central Air,Washer and Dryer in unit. Custom built ins, ample closet space as well as extra storage in the basement. Deeded direct access parking space right behind the building #3, large enough for an SUV. This unit's UNBEATABLE LOCATION check's all the boxes for everything you need for city living! MUST SEE! Owner managed building. Pets upon trustee approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
205 Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 205 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 205 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 205 Commonwealth Ave does offer parking.
Does 205 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Commonwealth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 205 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 205 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
