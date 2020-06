Amenities

Make this lovely apartment your new home! Featuring 2 bright bedrooms plus a walkthrough room perfect for an office. Galley kitchen with electric stove and a brand new fridge. Spacious living room with a sliding door to a shared patio. Updated bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. Ceiling fans and tons of storage! Well maintained building on a tree lined street, within walking distance to both Savin Hill and JFK T stations (10 min). Near I-93, short commute to Downtown Boston! Easy on street parking with resident sticker.



Terms: One year lease