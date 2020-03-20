All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 189 Newbury St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
189 Newbury St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

189 Newbury St

189 Newbury Street · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
24hr concierge
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
bike storage
garage
Luxury apartment unit in one of the most "happening" Boston locations! This building is located right on Newbury Street, putting right at the center of all the action. Walk right outside to all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment the area has to offer. Get all around the city with the MBTA subway system within walking distance. Or even just stay home and enjoy your modern, stylish, open-concept sanctuary! This building offers: A pet-friendly environment with NO PET FEE; 24 hour concierge; complimentary package delivery; garage parking with security; bike storage; on-site retail and restaurants; and so much more! Don't miss out on making this incredible location your next home! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Newbury St have any available units?
189 Newbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Newbury St have?
Some of 189 Newbury St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Newbury St currently offering any rent specials?
189 Newbury St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Newbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Newbury St is pet friendly.
Does 189 Newbury St offer parking?
Yes, 189 Newbury St does offer parking.
Does 189 Newbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Newbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Newbury St have a pool?
No, 189 Newbury St does not have a pool.
Does 189 Newbury St have accessible units?
No, 189 Newbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Newbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Newbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 189 Newbury St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity