189 Newbury St

Luxury apartment unit in one of the most "happening" Boston locations! This building is located right on Newbury Street, putting right at the center of all the action. Walk right outside to all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment the area has to offer. Get all around the city with the MBTA subway system within walking distance. Or even just stay home and enjoy your modern, stylish, open-concept sanctuary! This building offers: A pet-friendly environment with NO PET FEE; 24 hour concierge; complimentary package delivery; garage parking with security; bike storage; on-site retail and restaurants; and so much more! Don't miss out on making this incredible location your next home! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.