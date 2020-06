Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Brighton three bedroom / one-and-a-half bathroom, available in September. Modern kitchen features dishwasher and garbage disposal. Off the kitchen sits a charming breakfast nook, which opens up to the HUGE living room. Large bay windows make for a sunny space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms provide ample room for queen-sized mattresses and additional furniture. Large and sunny windows make the space nice and bright. Heat and hot water included in the price of rent. Building sits on the Green Line and seconds away from major bus routes. Stunning apartment at a bargain price. This unit will not be available long, so please call today to schedule a showing.