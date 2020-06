Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW or June 1st - Situated on a quiet, tree-lined residential street discover an oversized 2BD/1BA apartment occupying the entire first floor of a 3-unit decker. Refinished hardwood floors throughout (and freshly painted) this well appointed floor plan includes a front-facing corner living room with French doors and an adjacent dining room with bay windows and a decorative fireplace. The kitchen features exceptional counter space and cabinet storage with gas cooking and a unique built-in breakfast/dining nook. Two similar size/spacious bedrooms separated by a full bath with a newer vanity and tile surround. An exclusive, private outdoor area with a cobblestone patio plus a covered front porch, perfect for relaxing & entertaining - TWO off-street parking spaces included! Professionally managed property with on-site laundry and additional basement storage. Convenient commuter options near highway on/off ramps and Red Line T-Stations. Enjoy nearby local restaurants and shopping opportunities at South Bay Plaza. Pets considered. * August/September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.