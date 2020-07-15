/
/
/
Tufts University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
419 Apartments For Rent Near Tufts University
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,292
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Davis Square
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
47 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,200
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
23 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,266
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,171
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,355
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
35 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,056
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
21 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,196
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12 AM
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,579
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
42 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,505
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.