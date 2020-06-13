Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Highlands
13 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Lower Highlands
6 Units Available
Downtown Lofts
170 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Steep Brook
1 Unit Available
Ships Watch Apartments
4001 N Main St, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Main Street, just minutes from Highway 79. Units offer dishwasher, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, elevator and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Steep Brook
1 Unit Available
Southwinds
24 Rolling Green Drive, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1084 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Bank Street
1 Unit Available
434 Linden Street, Apt. #2
434 Linden Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, storage in basement, 2 off-street parking spots, washer/dryer, dishwasher, balcony, plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Flint
1 Unit Available
196 County Street, Apt. 1R
196 County Street, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First Floor, Brand new 2 Bedroom luxury loft style apartment, double vanity and custom tile tub, high end vinyl flooring, pantry closet, walk-in closet, one off-street parking spot, private

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Niagara
1 Unit Available
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F
213 Lowell Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available on or before 3/14/2020. 2nd floor, 3BR apartment. Freshly painted, bright lighting and hardwood floors. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent. Coin-op laundry in basement.

Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
Father Kelly
1 Unit Available
762 Globe St. Apt. 2-3
762 Globe Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Two 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fall River, MA for Rent! LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! Stylish and attractive 3-bedroom double parlor apartments in Fall River with all the fixings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Columbia Street - 3 West
101 Columbia Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Columbia Street - 2 East, Unit 2 East
101 Columbia St, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23 Massasoit Avenue
23 Massasoit Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Rental Available September 1st through til Dec 2021... Lovely 2000 sqft home with a nice open floor plan, 3 beds 2.5 baths located near a large field. Located in a peaceful setting in Bristol. PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1316 Anthony Road
1316 Anthony Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1466 sqft
This is not a yearly rental and NOT a COLLEGE rental for 2020/2021 school year..winter rental only available 9/7/2020 - 5/15/2021. Boater's paradise!! Waterfront with sunsets & view of Mt Hope Bridge. Open floor plan with water views from every room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI! Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809 $900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High) New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10'

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
581 DRIFT RD
581 Drift Rd, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 updated bath, single family antique farmhouse, new well & septic system, a spacious eat-in kitchen, new counter tops and cabinets, living room with berber carpet, living room, appliances included, no utilities, NO PETS, propane

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
50 River Street
50 River Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
THIS SUNFILLED HOME HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL CHEFS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, BATHS, MASTER SUITE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UP, HARDWOODS AND TWO BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, NICE SIZE DECK ON A CORNER LOT IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO RWU,
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Child St 3
5 Child Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
688 sqft
Renovated Apt in heart of beautiful Warren - Property Id: 287879 Heat and Hot water included - Tenant pays for electricity The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Child

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1335 sqft
Available Aug 3rd 2020. Video tour available on request. Luxurious and spacious 1700sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Bristol with harbor views. In the heart of Bristol, just a half a block from the harbor and east bay bike path.

Median Rent in Fall River

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fall River is $870, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,057.
Studio
$776
1 Bed
$870
2 Beds
$1,057
3+ Beds
$1,341
City GuideFall River
Fall River is a locals’ city. It is industrial, urban, and sketchy in certain areas, but the familiarity between neighbors gives it a small town charm. With families that have lived in the city for several generations, residents here have a historical connection with one another, which builds strong communities and breeds refreshingly friendly, personable, and respectful citizens… during the daytime, that is. The mind tends to get loosey-goosy after nightfall.
Apartment Hunting Tips

Crime. There is some gang activity in Fall River, however, it is isolated to the south side of the city for the most part. Like other cities around the area, Fall River has its nice neighborhoods and its not so nice neighborhoods. Areas to avoid after dark include Corky Row, Sunset Hill, and The Flint neighborhoods. Generally, the safer neighborhoods are located farther north, the central neighborhoods can be hit or miss, and the south side has a few havens where strong communities are fighting to take back their neighborhoods. Be sure to drive around the streets of your potential home before committing to any rentals, especially after sunset when the rough and tough come out to play.

Transportation. Fall River has an excellent public transportation system around town, as well as bus routes that run to neighboring cities, such as Boston. Driving is a breeze as well, with little traffic and less snow than cities farther inland. When Boston gets a blizzard, Fall River gets rainfall. When the snow does stick, the highways and primary roads are always the first to be cleared, so look for an apartment near these areas if you are worried about the winter commute. The city does get a bit of traffic in the summer, with beach-bound Boston folk making their way down Interstate 195 and Highway 24 towards Newport.

Heat. Know your biggest strength, and you shall know your biggest weakness. In Fall River, the historic vibe of old Victorian mansions and converted mill apartments is one of the most intriguing reasons to live here. However, many of these old buildings rarely get renovated, and the old, drafty structures can be hell on your heating bill in the winter. Tenants in these highly revered rentals get stuck paying hundreds of dollars a month to heat their homes, which can really hurt if you’re not prepared for the enormous expense. Places that do renovate will always advertise their upgrades, as it is a key selling point for the locals that have already learned this hard lesson. You can also do some weather proofing of your own with a little caulk, some thick curtains, and lots of warm blankets.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Downtown. Downtown Fall River is a memory of the past. In the 1960’s, the construction of I-195 right through the middle of downtown resulted in the demolition of many 19th century relics, including the old City Hall, the second Granite Block, as well as several businesses. Today, you can meander through dive bars and coffee shops, as well as the Fall River Heritage Park, located on the banks Battleship Cove, the world's largest collection of naval warships open to the public. There are also some amazing Portuguese restaurants on Columbia Street, as well as Chaves Market, a great Portuguese grocer. $$ - $$$$

Highlands. The highlands area is located farther north, with two distinctive neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands and the Upper Highlands. The Lower Highlands are a street car suburb. This neighborhood is full of century-old Victorian mansions converted into apartments, lined down the walkable streets that feel a little more urban, yet still safe enough to let the kids run around. The Upper Highlands are more suburban, with mid-century, single family houses and larger yards. The highlands area features North Park, designed by the same Cedric Law Olmstead of New York City’s Central Park. There are also a few good private schools in the neighborhood, which are worth a look, as Fall River’s public school system has become notoriously terrible. $$$$

Corky Row. South of I-195, near Plymouth Ave. and 2nd St., Corky’s Row is a historical district that began with Irish immigrants who came to work the mills. Many old houses from the late 1800’s still stand, converted into four, five, and six family apartment homes, a.k.a. deckers. The old Tecumseh Mill has also been converted into affordable housing. The neighborhood is pretty rough. However, it is worth visiting the Corky Row Club, established in1938, where neighbors come together over Irish brews, sports, and holiday events. $$

The Flint. One of the more dangerous neighborhoods in Fall River, this area is full of housing projects and rundown streets. However, it is pretty safe to walk through by day, and well worth it for the local eats and dive bars. Apartments range from Section 8 housing to fully equipped luxury apartments with swimming pools, spas, hot tubs, tennis courts, billiards rooms, and more, all securely gated in to feel extra safe after sunset. $ - $$$$$

Globe Village. This area is essentially the south side, and is home to two of the roughest neighborhoods of Fall River, Sunset Hill and Southend. It’s cheap, has instant interstate access, and excellent views of gangsters dumping their “lawn trimmings” into Mt. Hope Bay. $ - $$

Maplewood. Maplewood is a reasonably safe area for the south side. The apartments are mainly three and four story converted houses, and most tenants are required to pass a background check. There is a strong sense of community, and a neighborhood association that is working hard to make their streets safe enough to enjoy the nearby parks. There is a boat ramp on the southern border of the neighborhood, as well as a few good Portuguese restaurants and pizza places nearby. $$$

Northend. Far, far north, this neighborhood is popular among people looking to get far, far away from the south side. The suburban hills located in between the Taunton River and the Freetown Fall River State Forest are quiet, safe, and secluded, with spectacular views of the river and the industrial skyline. $$$$

That’s Fall River for you. It isn’t big, it isn’t pretty, but it has got more character in its little pinky than any tourist-fueled-McMansion-loving yuppie city could hope to have in its whole metaphorical body.

-By Katy Comal

Fall River rent trends were flat over the past month

Fall River rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $870 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Providence Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Fall River, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Warwick, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.7%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fall River.
    • While Fall River's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fall River?
    In Fall River, the median rent is $776 for a studio, $870 for a 1-bedroom, $1,057 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,341 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fall River, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fall River?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fall River area include Bristol Community College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fall River?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fall River from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence.

