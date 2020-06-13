46 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA📍
Crime. There is some gang activity in Fall River, however, it is isolated to the south side of the city for the most part. Like other cities around the area, Fall River has its nice neighborhoods and its not so nice neighborhoods. Areas to avoid after dark include Corky Row, Sunset Hill, and The Flint neighborhoods. Generally, the safer neighborhoods are located farther north, the central neighborhoods can be hit or miss, and the south side has a few havens where strong communities are fighting to take back their neighborhoods. Be sure to drive around the streets of your potential home before committing to any rentals, especially after sunset when the rough and tough come out to play.
Transportation. Fall River has an excellent public transportation system around town, as well as bus routes that run to neighboring cities, such as Boston. Driving is a breeze as well, with little traffic and less snow than cities farther inland. When Boston gets a blizzard, Fall River gets rainfall. When the snow does stick, the highways and primary roads are always the first to be cleared, so look for an apartment near these areas if you are worried about the winter commute. The city does get a bit of traffic in the summer, with beach-bound Boston folk making their way down Interstate 195 and Highway 24 towards Newport.
Heat. Know your biggest strength, and you shall know your biggest weakness. In Fall River, the historic vibe of old Victorian mansions and converted mill apartments is one of the most intriguing reasons to live here. However, many of these old buildings rarely get renovated, and the old, drafty structures can be hell on your heating bill in the winter. Tenants in these highly revered rentals get stuck paying hundreds of dollars a month to heat their homes, which can really hurt if you’re not prepared for the enormous expense. Places that do renovate will always advertise their upgrades, as it is a key selling point for the locals that have already learned this hard lesson. You can also do some weather proofing of your own with a little caulk, some thick curtains, and lots of warm blankets.
Downtown. Downtown Fall River is a memory of the past. In the 1960’s, the construction of I-195 right through the middle of downtown resulted in the demolition of many 19th century relics, including the old City Hall, the second Granite Block, as well as several businesses. Today, you can meander through dive bars and coffee shops, as well as the Fall River Heritage Park, located on the banks Battleship Cove, the world's largest collection of naval warships open to the public. There are also some amazing Portuguese restaurants on Columbia Street, as well as Chaves Market, a great Portuguese grocer. $$ - $$$$
Highlands. The highlands area is located farther north, with two distinctive neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands and the Upper Highlands. The Lower Highlands are a street car suburb. This neighborhood is full of century-old Victorian mansions converted into apartments, lined down the walkable streets that feel a little more urban, yet still safe enough to let the kids run around. The Upper Highlands are more suburban, with mid-century, single family houses and larger yards. The highlands area features North Park, designed by the same Cedric Law Olmstead of New York City’s Central Park. There are also a few good private schools in the neighborhood, which are worth a look, as Fall River’s public school system has become notoriously terrible. $$$$
Corky Row. South of I-195, near Plymouth Ave. and 2nd St., Corky’s Row is a historical district that began with Irish immigrants who came to work the mills. Many old houses from the late 1800’s still stand, converted into four, five, and six family apartment homes, a.k.a. deckers. The old Tecumseh Mill has also been converted into affordable housing. The neighborhood is pretty rough. However, it is worth visiting the Corky Row Club, established in1938, where neighbors come together over Irish brews, sports, and holiday events. $$
The Flint. One of the more dangerous neighborhoods in Fall River, this area is full of housing projects and rundown streets. However, it is pretty safe to walk through by day, and well worth it for the local eats and dive bars. Apartments range from Section 8 housing to fully equipped luxury apartments with swimming pools, spas, hot tubs, tennis courts, billiards rooms, and more, all securely gated in to feel extra safe after sunset. $ - $$$$$
Globe Village. This area is essentially the south side, and is home to two of the roughest neighborhoods of Fall River, Sunset Hill and Southend. It’s cheap, has instant interstate access, and excellent views of gangsters dumping their “lawn trimmings” into Mt. Hope Bay. $ - $$
Maplewood. Maplewood is a reasonably safe area for the south side. The apartments are mainly three and four story converted houses, and most tenants are required to pass a background check. There is a strong sense of community, and a neighborhood association that is working hard to make their streets safe enough to enjoy the nearby parks. There is a boat ramp on the southern border of the neighborhood, as well as a few good Portuguese restaurants and pizza places nearby. $$$
Northend. Far, far north, this neighborhood is popular among people looking to get far, far away from the south side. The suburban hills located in between the Taunton River and the Freetown Fall River State Forest are quiet, safe, and secluded, with spectacular views of the river and the industrial skyline. $$$$
That’s Fall River for you. It isn’t big, it isn’t pretty, but it has got more character in its little pinky than any tourist-fueled-McMansion-loving yuppie city could hope to have in its whole metaphorical body.
June 2020 Fall River Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Fall River rent trends were flat over the past month
Fall River rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $870 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents steady across cities in the Providence Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Fall River, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
- Warwick, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.7%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fall River.
- While Fall River's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.