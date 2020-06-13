46 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Neighborhood Breakdown

Downtown. Downtown Fall River is a memory of the past. In the 1960’s, the construction of I-195 right through the middle of downtown resulted in the demolition of many 19th century relics, including the old City Hall, the second Granite Block, as well as several businesses. Today, you can meander through dive bars and coffee shops, as well as the Fall River Heritage Park, located on the banks Battleship Cove, the world's largest collection of naval warships open to the public. There are also some amazing Portuguese restaurants on Columbia Street, as well as Chaves Market, a great Portuguese grocer. $$ - $$$$

Highlands. The highlands area is located farther north, with two distinctive neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands and the Upper Highlands. The Lower Highlands are a street car suburb. This neighborhood is full of century-old Victorian mansions converted into apartments, lined down the walkable streets that feel a little more urban, yet still safe enough to let the kids run around. The Upper Highlands are more suburban, with mid-century, single family houses and larger yards. The highlands area features North Park, designed by the same Cedric Law Olmstead of New York City’s Central Park. There are also a few good private schools in the neighborhood, which are worth a look, as Fall River’s public school system has become notoriously terrible. $$$$

Corky Row. South of I-195, near Plymouth Ave. and 2nd St., Corky’s Row is a historical district that began with Irish immigrants who came to work the mills. Many old houses from the late 1800’s still stand, converted into four, five, and six family apartment homes, a.k.a. deckers. The old Tecumseh Mill has also been converted into affordable housing. The neighborhood is pretty rough. However, it is worth visiting the Corky Row Club, established in1938, where neighbors come together over Irish brews, sports, and holiday events. $$

The Flint. One of the more dangerous neighborhoods in Fall River, this area is full of housing projects and rundown streets. However, it is pretty safe to walk through by day, and well worth it for the local eats and dive bars. Apartments range from Section 8 housing to fully equipped luxury apartments with swimming pools, spas, hot tubs, tennis courts, billiards rooms, and more, all securely gated in to feel extra safe after sunset. $ - $$$$$

Globe Village. This area is essentially the south side, and is home to two of the roughest neighborhoods of Fall River, Sunset Hill and Southend. It’s cheap, has instant interstate access, and excellent views of gangsters dumping their “lawn trimmings” into Mt. Hope Bay. $ - $$

Maplewood. Maplewood is a reasonably safe area for the south side. The apartments are mainly three and four story converted houses, and most tenants are required to pass a background check. There is a strong sense of community, and a neighborhood association that is working hard to make their streets safe enough to enjoy the nearby parks. There is a boat ramp on the southern border of the neighborhood, as well as a few good Portuguese restaurants and pizza places nearby. $$$

Northend. Far, far north, this neighborhood is popular among people looking to get far, far away from the south side. The suburban hills located in between the Taunton River and the Freetown Fall River State Forest are quiet, safe, and secluded, with spectacular views of the river and the industrial skyline. $$$$

That’s Fall River for you. It isn’t big, it isn’t pretty, but it has got more character in its little pinky than any tourist-fueled-McMansion-loving yuppie city could hope to have in its whole metaphorical body.

-By Katy Comal