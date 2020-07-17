131 Appleton

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

**VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY FOR HEALTH REASONS - BY REQUEST ONLY** Dead in the heart of Boston! This spacious 1 bed sits in the heart of South End while being just a few streets over from the heart of Back Bay & Copley Square. 2nd floor unit with stunning views from a one of a kind private deck with space perfect for personal use and entertaining friends and family. Well appointed kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher and ample counter top (granite) and cabinet space. Charming brick accents paired with well maintained hardwood flooring throughout bring out that highly coveted Boston charm. Step outside and enjoy everything downtown living has to offer. Appleton Bakery across the street, Clery's 2 blocks away, Wine Emporium just a short distance on Tremont and so much more. Easy access to the Commuter and Orange lines at Back Bay Station, 90 and 93 highway access along with easy street parking. Start Market, Whole Foods, and Foodies Markets all within 10-15 minutes. Well qualified applicants, no undergrads and no pets. 1) No pets will be considered 2) No undergraduate students 3) No laundry in building, close by laundromats 4) 9/1 start considered at $2600 EMAIL JUSTIN OF HARTLEY REALTY GROUP TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY $2500 application fee.