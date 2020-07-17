All apartments in Boston
131 Appleton
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

131 Appleton

131 Appleton Street · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
**VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY FOR HEALTH REASONS - BY REQUEST ONLY** Dead in the heart of Boston! This spacious 1 bed sits in the heart of South End while being just a few streets over from the heart of Back Bay &amp; Copley Square. 2nd floor unit with stunning views from a one of a kind private deck with space perfect for personal use and entertaining friends and family. Well appointed kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher and ample counter top (granite) and cabinet space. Charming brick accents paired with well maintained hardwood flooring throughout bring out that highly coveted Boston charm. Step outside and enjoy everything downtown living has to offer. Appleton Bakery across the street, Clery's 2 blocks away, Wine Emporium just a short distance on Tremont and so much more. Easy access to the Commuter and Orange lines at Back Bay Station, 90 and 93 highway access along with easy street parking. Start Market, Whole Foods, and Foodies Markets all within 10-15 minutes. Well qualified applicants, no undergrads and no pets. 1) No pets will be considered 2) No undergraduate students 3) No laundry in building, close by laundromats 4) 9/1 start considered at $2600 EMAIL JUSTIN OF HARTLEY REALTY GROUP TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY $2500 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Appleton have any available units?
131 Appleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Appleton have?
Some of 131 Appleton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Appleton currently offering any rent specials?
131 Appleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Appleton pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Appleton is pet friendly.
Does 131 Appleton offer parking?
No, 131 Appleton does not offer parking.
Does 131 Appleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Appleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Appleton have a pool?
No, 131 Appleton does not have a pool.
Does 131 Appleton have accessible units?
No, 131 Appleton does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Appleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Appleton has units with dishwashers.
