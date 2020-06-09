1301 Columbia Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Great living in a beautiful setting in South Boston. These units offer a great place to live along with spectacular amenities. This is a top-notch space to live in.



Features: All utilities included, cable ready, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, extra storage, hardwood floors, large closets, microwave, refrigerator.



Amenities: Business center, courtyard, fitness center, yoga room, on site management, package service, recycling, laundry facilities, controlled access, public transportation, gated entry, elevator.



Prices start out at $2,675 with many other options available. Prices subject to change daily. Pictures may not represent the actual unit but may represent building finishes.



Floor plans vary, along with apartment sizes, number of bedrooms and bathrooms. ID #001



Contact

Nick Zannis

Boston City Properties

203-444-2252

nick.zannis@bostoncityproperties.com

581 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116



This is a NO FEE listing.