All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1301 Columbia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1301 Columbia Rd
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

1301 Columbia Rd

1301 Columbia Road · (617) 398-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 Columbia Road, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Great living in a beautiful setting in South Boston. These units offer a great place to live along with spectacular amenities. This is a top-notch space to live in.

Features: All utilities included, cable ready, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, extra storage, hardwood floors, large closets, microwave, refrigerator.

Amenities: Business center, courtyard, fitness center, yoga room, on site management, package service, recycling, laundry facilities, controlled access, public transportation, gated entry, elevator.

Prices start out at $2,675 with many other options available. Prices subject to change daily. Pictures may not represent the actual unit but may represent building finishes.

Floor plans vary, along with apartment sizes, number of bedrooms and bathrooms. ID #001

Contact
Nick Zannis
Boston City Properties
203-444-2252
nick.zannis@bostoncityproperties.com
581 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

I also have many other listings that are convenient to the Boston, Back Bay, South End, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, North End, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, West End, Sowa, Mission Hill, Chinatown, Leather District, Downtown, Financial, Waterfront, Seaport, Charlestown, Prudential, Copley, Commons, Garden, Park, MBTA Line, Orange, Red, Green, Silver, Tufts, Boston Medical Center/BU Dental (BMC), efrn, Dana Farber, Children's, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Medicine, Brigham Women's, General, MGH, Beth Israel Hospital, BIDMC, Harvard, Longwood Area, Northeastern, NEU, Wentworth Institute Technology, MIT, Mass College of Art, Pharmacy, mcphs, Berklee Music, Architectural, Conservatory, Emerson, School of Law, MFA, Museum Fine Arts, Fisher, Simmons, Emmanuel, Suffolk, Boston University, BU, Tufts, Wheelock, Optometry, and Symphony. Why wait? Call today!

This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Columbia Rd have any available units?
1301 Columbia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Columbia Rd have?
Some of 1301 Columbia Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Columbia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Columbia Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Columbia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Columbia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Columbia Rd offer parking?
No, 1301 Columbia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Columbia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Columbia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Columbia Rd have a pool?
No, 1301 Columbia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Columbia Rd have accessible units?
No, 1301 Columbia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Columbia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Columbia Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 Columbia Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity