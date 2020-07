Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access accessible elevator bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

The Victor by Windsor offers its residents unique studio, one or two bedroom apartment homes, where luxury finishes and amenities come standard. Our homes feature Autumn white Brazilian countertops, custom Italian espresso wenge-finished cabinetry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and full-size washer/dryers. In addition, the community boasts exclusive amenities such as an indoor Sports Court with basketball hoop and group exercise classes, a 6,300 square foot outdoor terrace, 24/7 concierge services, and a sports lounge featuring billiards, TVs and kitchen/bar area. We are also a pet-friendly community with plenty of outdoor space, surrounding walkways, trails and parks perfect for strolling with your furry friends.