All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 127 Pembroke St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
127 Pembroke St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

127 Pembroke St

127 Pembroke Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Pembroke Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
With unencumbered light exposure, this special, two-bedroom penthouse condo sits above the neighboring buildings to the East and West. Updated windows welcome morning and afternoon light into the living spaces, with great opportunities to entertain. Spacious, white custom kitchen is fully integrated with the living space for an open floor plan. The kitchen storage space is impressive as is the view from the front windows surrounding the dining area. The fireplace accents the living space and a full staircase leads up to an incredible, PRIVATE roof deck with 360 degree views of the Boston skyline. Deck furniture will remain for the tenant's use! Both bedrooms are large and have substantial closet space with custom organizers and views of the Back Bay. In-unit, Asko washer/dryer complete this fabulous rental condo, This is one of the most sought after locations in the South End!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Pembroke St have any available units?
127 Pembroke St has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Pembroke St have?
Some of 127 Pembroke St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Pembroke St currently offering any rent specials?
127 Pembroke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Pembroke St pet-friendly?
No, 127 Pembroke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 127 Pembroke St offer parking?
No, 127 Pembroke St does not offer parking.
Does 127 Pembroke St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Pembroke St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Pembroke St have a pool?
No, 127 Pembroke St does not have a pool.
Does 127 Pembroke St have accessible units?
No, 127 Pembroke St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Pembroke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Pembroke St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 127 Pembroke St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity