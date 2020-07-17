127 Pembroke St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

With unencumbered light exposure, this special, two-bedroom penthouse condo sits above the neighboring buildings to the East and West. Updated windows welcome morning and afternoon light into the living spaces, with great opportunities to entertain. Spacious, white custom kitchen is fully integrated with the living space for an open floor plan. The kitchen storage space is impressive as is the view from the front windows surrounding the dining area. The fireplace accents the living space and a full staircase leads up to an incredible, PRIVATE roof deck with 360 degree views of the Boston skyline. Deck furniture will remain for the tenant's use! Both bedrooms are large and have substantial closet space with custom organizers and views of the Back Bay. In-unit, Asko washer/dryer complete this fabulous rental condo, This is one of the most sought after locations in the South End!