12 Albemarle Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Aug 1, spacious one-bedrooms apartment w/separate kitchen off beautiful St. Botolph St. This apartment features a recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom and gleaming hardwood floors. Location, location! This pet friendly apartment is located only steps away from the Prudential Center, and a very short walk to Boylston, Newbury streets and the South End. Green and Orange Lines are only a 2 minute walk. Heat, hot water and electricity are included in the rent. Parking included in monthly rent in the first come, first serve lot. Pets are welcomed!



Terms: One year lease