Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

12 Albemarle Ct.

12 Albemarle Court · (617) 922-0235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Albemarle Court, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Aug 1, spacious one-bedrooms apartment w/separate kitchen off beautiful St. Botolph St. This apartment features a recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom and gleaming hardwood floors. Location, location! This pet friendly apartment is located only steps away from the Prudential Center, and a very short walk to Boylston, Newbury streets and the South End. Green and Orange Lines are only a 2 minute walk. Heat, hot water and electricity are included in the rent. Parking included in monthly rent in the first come, first serve lot. Pets are welcomed!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Albemarle Ct. have any available units?
12 Albemarle Ct. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Albemarle Ct. have?
Some of 12 Albemarle Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Albemarle Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Albemarle Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Albemarle Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Albemarle Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Albemarle Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Albemarle Ct. offers parking.
Does 12 Albemarle Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Albemarle Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Albemarle Ct. have a pool?
No, 12 Albemarle Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Albemarle Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12 Albemarle Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Albemarle Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Albemarle Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
