11 Commonwealth Ct #1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFUL RECENTLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM. NEWER BAMBOO HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! HEAT INCLUDED. ONE DEEDED PARKING SPACE #40. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEWER KITCHEN. WALLS, FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BATHROOM ALL RECENTLY RENOVATED!

EXCELLENT LOCATION BRIGHTING/BROOKLINE LINE, WALK TO WHOLE FOODS, B & C TRAIN LINES



NEAR ST. ELIZABETHS AND FRANCISCAN CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS. WALKING DISTANCE TO GREAT BARS & RESTAURANTS

