1 Norcross Pl.

5 Beds and 2 Full Baths!!!! This rarely available unit is in the midst of a full gut renovation, unit consists of two floors of living space, 9 foot ceilings, all queen size bedrooms and is located in one of Southies best locations. Just steps from M Street beach and public transportation. Finishes will include hardwood floors throughout, open-concept living room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, bright white subway tile and backsplash, a private deck, shared patio and in-unit washer dryer!! I think we check all the boxes with this one!! Call/text/email to book a showing today! FaceTime and Virtual Tours are also available!! Construction is set to be completed by 7/1. We are looking for an 8/1-9/1 move-in date.



Terms: One year lease