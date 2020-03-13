All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1 Norcross Pl.

1 Norcross Place · (617) 596-1948
Location

1 Norcross Place, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 Beds and 2 Full Baths!!!! This rarely available unit is in the midst of a full gut renovation, unit consists of two floors of living space, 9 foot ceilings, all queen size bedrooms and is located in one of Southies best locations. Just steps from M Street beach and public transportation. Finishes will include hardwood floors throughout, open-concept living room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, bright white subway tile and backsplash, a private deck, shared patio and in-unit washer dryer!! I think we check all the boxes with this one!! Call/text/email to book a showing today! FaceTime and Virtual Tours are also available!! Construction is set to be completed by 7/1. We are looking for an 8/1-9/1 move-in date. 5 Beds and 2 Full Baths!!!! This rarely available unit is in the midst of a full gut renovation, unit consists of two floors of living space, 9 foot ceilings, all queen size bedrooms and is located in one of Southies best locations. Just steps from M Street beach and public transportation. Finishes will include hardwood floors throughout, open-concept living room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, bright white subway tile and backsplash, a private deck, shared patio and in-unit washer dryer!! I think we check all the boxes with this one!! Call/text/email to book a showing today! FaceTime and Virtual Tours are also available!! Construction is set to be completed by 7/1. We are looking for an 8/1-9/1 move-in date.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Norcross Pl. have any available units?
1 Norcross Pl. has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Norcross Pl. have?
Some of 1 Norcross Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Norcross Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Norcross Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Norcross Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Norcross Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Norcross Pl. offer parking?
No, 1 Norcross Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Norcross Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Norcross Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Norcross Pl. have a pool?
No, 1 Norcross Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Norcross Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1 Norcross Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Norcross Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Norcross Pl. has units with dishwashers.
