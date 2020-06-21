47 Dove St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Charming Lake Vista 3br / 2ba - The lower unit of a rare duplex in the highly sought after Lake Vista neighborhood. Live comfortably with 1911 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Features include 10' ceilings, lots of natural light, off-street parking, and a shared picturesque courtyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage space. Jog to the lake or ride your bike to City Park! Pets under 20 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



(RLNE5839842)