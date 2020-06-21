All apartments in New Orleans
47 Dove St.

47 Dove Street · (504) 866-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Dove Street, New Orleans, LA 70124
Lake Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Dove St. · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Charming Lake Vista 3br / 2ba - The lower unit of a rare duplex in the highly sought after Lake Vista neighborhood. Live comfortably with 1911 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Features include 10' ceilings, lots of natural light, off-street parking, and a shared picturesque courtyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage space. Jog to the lake or ride your bike to City Park! Pets under 20 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5839842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Dove St. have any available units?
47 Dove St. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Dove St. have?
Some of 47 Dove St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Dove St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Dove St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Dove St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Dove St. is pet friendly.
Does 47 Dove St. offer parking?
Yes, 47 Dove St. does offer parking.
Does 47 Dove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Dove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Dove St. have a pool?
No, 47 Dove St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Dove St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Dove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Dove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Dove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
