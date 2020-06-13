149 Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA📍
OK, the hurricane didn’t change everything, but it did lend a few challenges to the housing market in the years following 2005. Use the NOLA Times-Picayune and the alternative weekly The Gambit to brush up on local trends and employment opportunities in various districts. Expect most units to require at least 6-8 months on a lease and a deposit to match the first month’s rent. In addition to these normal stipulations, be informed about the following:
Flooded Areas. Rent is lower in areas where flooding was extensive. But beware the condition of these units. Make extensive visual and verbal inquiry into the damage done and renovations performed since. Generally, areas that experienced the most flooding are located east of City Park and the CBD.
Transportation. The European feel of NOLA isn’t just in the food and architecture. This city is ranked 6th in the U.S. for most bicycle commuters, and the historic streetcar system was fully restored to working order in 2008. Maybe it’s one of those chicken-and-egg things, but there’s also not much parking in and around the CBD. Car insurance is also higher here. Might make sense to join everyone and grab a bike or rely on public transportation. We’d advise taking a look at the Regional Transit Authority’s website (http://www.norta.com) to view streetcar and bus line maps in order to determine which area of town you’d like to be in and what your transit options are.
Air Conditioning. There’s an eternal debate raging in NOLA whether the heat or the mosquitoes are worse. Whoever wins, there are a couple of tips you can follow to ensure you don’t get the short end of the stick. First, ask your potential landlord if the A/C is operated centrally or if you have climate control of your personal space. If utilities are not included, expect to chunk about $150/month in Entergy’s direction during the hottest summer months. Second, ask your landlord to put screens on the windows you aim to leave open for circulation. (For some reason, this little perk is not par for the course in NOLA…)
New York may have bagels and lox and Minneapolis may have lefse (what—you’re not Swedish?), but NOLA has…well, a lot! Check out these Cajun dishes and the neighborhood/apartment options they correspond to before sitting down to dinner in your new home.
King Cake—$25: The French Quarter. This rich and royal bread is consumed by most only once a year—between January 6th and Mardi Gras—but perhaps you’re the type that requires others to address you as “Your Highness” in daily communication. Fully furnished courtyard studios run $1500-$1850/month, courtyard suites max out at $2500/month (all utilities included). Another mint julep, Mr. Percy?? Hmm, yes!
Gumbo—$12: Calling all seafood-loving hipsters! Marigny is adjacent to the French Quarter and boasts heaps of coffeehouses and bars (Mimi’s, anyone?). Bywater, just east of Marigny, gets less expensive but retains most the excitement. East and north of Bywater, however, gets ugly… Half double apartments (these have four rooms, any of which can be a bedroom) in Marigny begin at $850/month. Expect higher for studio units and lower for the same in Bywater.
Po-Boys—$8: The bread-and-butter of NOLA neighborhoods, Uptown is a diverse and all-American district perfect for anyone with ties to Xavier University or needing to get to the airport quickly. A solid, but often mundane, daily diet for those practical-minded hunters. Primarily residential, Broadmoor was the only neighborhood hit hard by Katrina in Uptown. Two-bedroom shotguns in Broadmoor start at $900/month. Nicer units usually run $500-$600/month per room.
Jumbalaya—$11: Mid-City is a coveted hodge-podge of classic NOLA. Essential for the streetcar commuter or frequent City Park runner, Mid-City is residential without losing that special urban and commercial hype. Luxury one-bedrooms on Tulane Ave. average $900/month (add $250/month for a balcony). Humbler one-bedroom units on South Carrolton rarely exceed $700/month.
Beignets—$15: If you loved Gone With the Wind and Miller’s Crossing, typically lounge around the veranda on Sunday afternoons sipping coffee, and prefer to drive at least twenty blocks to see some commercial action, you’ll savor being a Garden District resident. Rent is a wee higher in this leisurely neighborhood, around the Lower Garden District (Upper GD = more houses and less apartments) and Tulane a one-bedroom should cost around $700-$800/month. Apparently, Garden District apartment managers despise cats; so prepare to shell out an extra $250 flat fee to keep Fluffy in Southern comfort.
“Sir? Ma’am? Did you get a chance to look over our menu?” Oodles of landlords and apartment managers stand ready to take your order in this city of plenty. What are you waiting for? Go ahead—dig in!
June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
New Orleans rents held steady over the past month
Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Orleans.
- While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released New Orleans’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"New Orleans renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how New Orleans ranks on:
Apartment List has released New Orleans’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"New Orleans renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love New Orleans, some aspects can be better."
Key Findings in New Orleans include the following:
- New Orleans renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for New Orleans were recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which received A and A- grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to New Orleans renters are safety and low crime and the quality of local schools, which both received scores of F.
- New Orleans did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Saint Louis (C+), Miami (C+) and Sacramento (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The city is great for community, nightlife, festivals and fun. However, the professional opportunities don’t measure up." -Tracy J.
- "New Orleans is full of incredible, friendly people and the soul of this town is unique beyond words." -Zoleka D.
- "I love the culture, but wish there was more safe, affordable housing." -Toni O.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.