Last updated June 13 2020

149 Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

📍
Mid City
Central Business District
Lower Garden District
Bayou St. John
French Quarter
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Central Business District
6 Units Available
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Old Aurora
69 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,110
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Tulane - Gravier
146 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Little Woods
2 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dillard
1 Unit Available
4320 Pauger St.
4320 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
4320 PAUGER Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70122 - Cute 2 bedroom/2 bath in the heart of the city. Comes furnished or unfurnished for the same price. For more details or to view contact agent Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Bernard
1 Unit Available
4108 St. Bernard Ave.
4108 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
4108 St. Bernard Ave. - Gorgeous apartment with ceramic tile, great living space, central air/heat, well maintained by the owner, nice location! Must see to appreciate. For more information or to view contact Felicia Conforto at (504) 813-2996.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
546 Verret Street #Upper
546 Verret Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
780 sqft
546 Verret St Upper Unit $1195 Includes (water, gas, electric) - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Michelle Brown at michelle.brown@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 330-4743.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
1 Unit Available
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96
140 Cypress Grove Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96 Available 07/01/20 140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96, New Orleans, LA. 70130 - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 20 minutes to CBD. Community pool and 24 hour security. Owner pays water. Call Felicia Conforto at 504-813-2996. $20.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Treme - Lafitte
1 Unit Available
1202 N Broad St
1202 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom in Mid-City Building - Spacious upstairs unit in the heart of Midcity. Has front and back entrance, a balcony, and lots of storage. Newly installed windows, Central A/C, and Heat. Fresh paint.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
400 S Hennessey St
400 South Hennessey Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680652)

Median Rent in New Orleans

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Orleans is $802, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $972.
Studio
$687
1 Bed
$802
2 Beds
$972
3+ Beds
$1,246
City GuideNew Orleans
If ever a city rose from its ashes, that city is New Orleans. Chances are you’re proud to live in NOLA. This guide aims to help extend your pride to how you live in NOLA. Are you a gracious, Southern hostess, throwing large dinner parties in your plantation-era home? Or are you a low-impact sustainability guru, living simply out of your quaint shotgun? Perhaps you don’t know who you are—or, should I say, who you’d like to be. That’s why apartment hunting is thrilling: the possibilities, my de...
Living in NOLA, Post-Katrina

OK, the hurricane didn’t change everything, but it did lend a few challenges to the housing market in the years following 2005. Use the NOLA Times-Picayune and the alternative weekly The Gambit to brush up on local trends and employment opportunities in various districts. Expect most units to require at least 6-8 months on a lease and a deposit to match the first month’s rent. In addition to these normal stipulations, be informed about the following:

  1. Flooded Areas. Rent is lower in areas where flooding was extensive. But beware the condition of these units. Make extensive visual and verbal inquiry into the damage done and renovations performed since. Generally, areas that experienced the most flooding are located east of City Park and the CBD.

  2. Transportation. The European feel of NOLA isn’t just in the food and architecture. This city is ranked 6th in the U.S. for most bicycle commuters, and the historic streetcar system was fully restored to working order in 2008. Maybe it’s one of those chicken-and-egg things, but there’s also not much parking in and around the CBD. Car insurance is also higher here. Might make sense to join everyone and grab a bike or rely on public transportation. We’d advise taking a look at the Regional Transit Authority’s website (http://www.norta.com) to view streetcar and bus line maps in order to determine which area of town you’d like to be in and what your transit options are.

  3. Air Conditioning. There’s an eternal debate raging in NOLA whether the heat or the mosquitoes are worse. Whoever wins, there are a couple of tips you can follow to ensure you don’t get the short end of the stick. First, ask your potential landlord if the A/C is operated centrally or if you have climate control of your personal space. If utilities are not included, expect to chunk about $150/month in Entergy’s direction during the hottest summer months. Second, ask your landlord to put screens on the windows you aim to leave open for circulation. (For some reason, this little perk is not par for the course in NOLA…)

Eating Your Way Through NOLA

New York may have bagels and lox and Minneapolis may have lefse (what—you’re not Swedish?), but NOLA has…well, a lot! Check out these Cajun dishes and the neighborhood/apartment options they correspond to before sitting down to dinner in your new home.

King Cake—$25: The French Quarter. This rich and royal bread is consumed by most only once a year—between January 6th and Mardi Gras—but perhaps you’re the type that requires others to address you as “Your Highness” in daily communication. Fully furnished courtyard studios run $1500-$1850/month, courtyard suites max out at $2500/month (all utilities included). Another mint julep, Mr. Percy?? Hmm, yes!

Gumbo—$12: Calling all seafood-loving hipsters! Marigny is adjacent to the French Quarter and boasts heaps of coffeehouses and bars (Mimi’s, anyone?). Bywater, just east of Marigny, gets less expensive but retains most the excitement. East and north of Bywater, however, gets ugly… Half double apartments (these have four rooms, any of which can be a bedroom) in Marigny begin at $850/month. Expect higher for studio units and lower for the same in Bywater.

Po-Boys—$8: The bread-and-butter of NOLA neighborhoods, Uptown is a diverse and all-American district perfect for anyone with ties to Xavier University or needing to get to the airport quickly. A solid, but often mundane, daily diet for those practical-minded hunters. Primarily residential, Broadmoor was the only neighborhood hit hard by Katrina in Uptown. Two-bedroom shotguns in Broadmoor start at $900/month. Nicer units usually run $500-$600/month per room.

Jumbalaya—$11: Mid-City is a coveted hodge-podge of classic NOLA. Essential for the streetcar commuter or frequent City Park runner, Mid-City is residential without losing that special urban and commercial hype. Luxury one-bedrooms on Tulane Ave. average $900/month (add $250/month for a balcony). Humbler one-bedroom units on South Carrolton rarely exceed $700/month.

Beignets—$15: If you loved Gone With the Wind and Miller’s Crossing, typically lounge around the veranda on Sunday afternoons sipping coffee, and prefer to drive at least twenty blocks to see some commercial action, you’ll savor being a Garden District resident. Rent is a wee higher in this leisurely neighborhood, around the Lower Garden District (Upper GD = more houses and less apartments) and Tulane a one-bedroom should cost around $700-$800/month. Apparently, Garden District apartment managers despise cats; so prepare to shell out an extra $250 flat fee to keep Fluffy in Southern comfort.

“Sir? Ma’am? Did you get a chance to look over our menu?” Oodles of landlords and apartment managers stand ready to take your order in this city of plenty. What are you waiting for? Go ahead—dig in!

June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

New Orleans rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Orleans.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released New Orleans’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "New Orleans renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full New Orleans Renter Survey

    Here’s how New Orleans ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    B+
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released New Orleans’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "New Orleans renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love New Orleans, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in New Orleans include the following:

    • New Orleans renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for New Orleans were recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which received A and A- grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to New Orleans renters are safety and low crime and the quality of local schools, which both received scores of F.
      • New Orleans did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Saint Louis (C+), Miami (C+) and Sacramento (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The city is great for community, nightlife, festivals and fun. However, the professional opportunities don’t measure up." -Tracy J.
    • "New Orleans is full of incredible, friendly people and the soul of this town is unique beyond words." -Zoleka D.
    • "I love the culture, but wish there was more safe, affordable housing." -Toni O.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in New Orleans?
    In New Orleans, the median rent is $687 for a studio, $802 for a 1-bedroom, $972 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,246 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Orleans, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in New Orleans?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in New Orleans include Mid City, Central Business District, Lower Garden District, Bayou St. John, and French Quarter.
    How pet-friendly is New Orleans?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, New Orleans received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in New Orleans?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, New Orleans received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in New Orleans?
    New Orleans renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how New Orleans did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around New Orleans?
    Some of the colleges located in the New Orleans area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to New Orleans?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Orleans from include Metairie, Biloxi, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.

