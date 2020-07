Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district. Our community combines urban sophistication with a welcoming ambiance, complete with striking river views from the rooftop deck and a sparkling pool, where you can relax and rejuvenate on those warm Louisiana days.