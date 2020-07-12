/
mid city
421 Apartments for rent in Mid-City, New Orleans, LA
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
3518 PALMYRA Street
3518 Palmyra Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
The home was renovated down to the studs and has lovingly crafted professionally designed spaces with a mid-century style. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is conveniently located near the streetcar line. Fully furnished with utilities included.
3414 CLEVELAND Street
3414 Cleveland Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
half of a two-story double. This apartment is conveniently located in mid-city just off of canal street where you can catch the streetcar and be downtown in minutes. Several restaurants in walking-distance.
310 S MURAT Drive
310 South Murat Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1094 sqft
Cute New Orleans double with 2 independent bedrooms and 1 bath, wood floors, 11' ceilings. A plethora of walkable restaurants and bars, and the convenience of being in the center of the city. A short distance to the Lafitte Greenway.
3607 BANKS Street
3607 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute Mid-City shotgun apartment with gorgeous views of Banks Street. This one bed, one bath house could also easily has a bonus room that could be another bedroom.
4314 Banks St
4314 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Newly renovated downstairs unit. Excellent location! Many restaurants and bars within walking distance, close to City Park and just blocks from the Canal street car. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
3214 PALMYRA Street
3214 Palmyra Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Fantastic updated midcity 2 bed, 1.5 bath with shared backyard. There are tons of unique elements like built-ins, coffered ceilings & custom flooring.
4734 IBERVILLE Street
4734 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
This is a charming duplex in an incredible Mid-City location. High ceilings, exposed brick, and other architectural features are just the beginning. Hardwood floors lead from the front door to the back porch and courtyard.
417 S TELEMACHUS Street
417 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1275 sqft
Charming home in a great Mid City location.
3416 CANAL Street
3416 Canal St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
LIVE ON ON ONE OF THE MOST PROMINENT STREETS IN NEW ORLEANS... THIS SPACIOUS PROPERTY HAS EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED....THE STREETCAR IS RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR...
3504 Cleveland
3504 Cleveland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful charming upper unit in convenient Mid-City location.
4903 Iberville
4903 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4903 Iberville in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
134 N TELEMACHUS Street
134 North Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Cool Shotgun-style with all the character and charm of an old new orleans home with some modern flair. Vibrant paint colors, heart-pine floors and an updated kitchen.
518 South Telemachus
518 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
11 ft ceilings, central air and heat, shotgun style with 2 independent bedrooms. Kitchen has Granite counters , gas stove/oven Refrigerator and Microwave. Washer Dryer hookups. Furnished with 2 queen beds.
3520 PALMYRA Street
3520 Palmyra Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Professional design. Upscale amenities. Serious comfort. This home was renovated down to the studs and was rebuilt from the ground-up with tenant comfort at top of mind.
3414 Canal Street - 1
3414 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
4 plex, 3 bedroom, kitchen, patio, close to downtown and city park. Very nice. 4 plex, 3 bedroom, bath, kitchen, patio, close to downtown and City Park. Very nice.
629 S DUPRE Street
629 South Dupré Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath in Mid City. All stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), stone countertops, washer and dryer, wood floors, high ceilings, nice backyard, and good-sized closets.
504 S St Patrick
504 South Saint Patrick Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
Experience a great sense of 'community' in this MidCity nieghborhood. Near superb eateries, entertainment, shopping, and Canal Street streetcars. Beautifully renovated property with lots of space for living. Washer/dryer in unit.
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
921 N. Lopez St.
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
921 N LOPEZ ST, New Orleans, LA 70119 - Charming, historic shotgun with TONS of natural light, tall ceilings, central HVAC, granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, spacious private rear bedroom, off-street parking and a large outdoor