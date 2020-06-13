85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Old Aurora
69 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Ponchartrain Park
1 Unit Available
6009 Campus Boulevard
6009 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with laminate flooring, Whirlpool bath, backyard with privacy fence , all kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. https://www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only. (RLNE5843757)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Vista
1 Unit Available
47 Dove St.
47 Dove Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Charming Lake Vista 3br / 2ba - The lower unit of a rare duplex in the highly sought after Lake Vista neighborhood. Live comfortably with 1911 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
U. S. Naval Base
1 Unit Available
1726 Horace Street
1726 Horace Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD - Property Id: 66829 Nice single family home with large master bedroom, convenient off street parking and washer and dryer hookups. NO SMOKING. Fully repainted with new flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bywater
1 Unit Available
1522 Poland Ave
1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2194 sqft
Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $2,195.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $2,195.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Woods
1 Unit Available
7655 Avon park Blvd
7655 Avon Park Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
Nice 4 BR 2 BATH HOUSE IN LITTLE WOODS - Property Id: 292116 4 BR 2 BT NICE HOUSE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292116 Property Id 292116 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825475)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Roch
1 Unit Available
2449 N. Villere St.
2449 North Villeré Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
Stunning New Construction! - Stunning new construction and spacious layout. Gate for driveway. Outdoor barbecue on large rear deck. Landscape yard. Designer colors. Pine floors. Large walk in master closet.Designer tubs, move right in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behrman
1 Unit Available
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
400 S Hennessey St
400 South Hennessey Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680652)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1918 Marais St.
1918 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
Cute Four Bedroom Off St Claude - If you would like to see the property, please schedule an appointment and call Felicia Conforto 504-813-2996. $20.00 Pet application fee is required. (RLNE5095731)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixon
1 Unit Available
9141 Dixon St.
9141 Dixon Street, New Orleans, LA
9141 Dixon St. Available 07/01/20 9141 DIXON Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70118 - Where else can you get a two car garage in the heart of New Orleans? Two minutes from Old Metairie as well. Enjoy the courtyard in good weather as well. $20.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
5835 Louis XIV St.
5835 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1620 sqft
5835 LOUIS XIV Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 - Nice three bedroom close to lake with all appliances. $20.00 Pet application fee required. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Treme - Lafitte
1 Unit Available
1202 N Broad St
1202 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom in Mid-City Building - Spacious upstairs unit in the heart of Midcity. Has front and back entrance, a balcony, and lots of storage. Newly installed windows, Central A/C, and Heat. Fresh paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Woods
1 Unit Available
8012 ARCADIA
8012 Arcadia Lane, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
8012 Arcadia LN - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths apartment located in a quite family friendly neighborhood. It is in excellent condition and ready to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2543892)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

New Orleans rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Orleans.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

