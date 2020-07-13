128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
43 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
51 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
28 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
125 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Little Woods
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Marigny
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Navarre
5318 GENERAL DIAZ Street
5318 General Diaz Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
LOWER DUPLEX IN QUIET AREA OF LAKEVIEW STEPS TO DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SEPARATE LIVING DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABIENTS, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. 3 BDRMS 1.5 BATHS. FENCED BACKYARD. DOUBLE DETACHED CARPORT IS SHARED W/UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOR.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1457 JOSEPHINE Street
1457 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
One of Five furnished rentals in the highly sought after Lower Garden District. These apartments are newly renovated, very well maintained, and super cute. Pets on case by case basis with deposit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
7028 ARGONNE Boulevard
7028 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!1 block to Audubon Park & Magazine St. Children's Hospital, Clancy's, Patouts, Reginellis pizza, coffee shops, etc. Gorgeous 1st story, 900 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Audubon
7336 PRYTANIA Street
7336 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
636 sqft
Two bedrooms, one bath, shotgun style property located in uptown New Orleans close to local universities and Audubon Park. Left side of duplex available. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $250 pet fee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1224 ST CHARLES Avenue
1224 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
459 sqft
Beautiful Lower Garden District one bedroom w/oversized windows +1 gated parking space. Fully furnished & tucked away overlooking a pretty courtyard. Natural sunlight, wood floors, tall ceilings & large closet.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West End
429 W HARRISON Avenue
429 West Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1845 sqft
Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
2543 ST ANN Street
2543 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining.

July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

New Orleans rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

