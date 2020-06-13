/
23 Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA📍
23 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
19 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$909
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
315 JACKSON Avenue
315 Jackson Ave, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Waterfront Community in Old Mandeville walking distance to the trace, restaurants, & shopping. Spacious 3 story with lots of updates & closet space. Kitchen: granite counters & SS Appliances.
1 Unit Available
211 Driftwood St
211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313 LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet! -Open kitchen
1 Unit Available
67168 Locke St
67168 Locke St, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2221 sqft
Fantastic location, close to everything! Home has tile floors lower level, kitchen has granite countertops , refrigerator stays! Full bath downstairs. New carpet upstairs! Covered patio, large fenced yard.
29 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
23 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1326 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
31 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
39 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
24 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
$776
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
1 Unit Available
127 Robinhood Rd
127 Robinhood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$650
2000 sqft
1 room for rent shared bathroom - Property Id: 7894 Please text Danny at 985-951-9437 This house has a room for rent off of Hwy 190 and only 5 mins to Interstate I-12. This house is a must see with a settle nature look out of all windows.
1 Unit Available
19317 14th Ave Covington
19317 14th Ave, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
156 PEAR Street
156 Pear St, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Absolutely lovely! White Shaker cabinets, Open floor plan, garage, deep soaking tub, refrigerator, plenty of closet space. Newly installed privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
127 Robin Hood Drive
127 Robinhood Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$550
2200 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT / SHARED BATHROOM / no pets 127 Robinhood Dr Covington 70433 King Forest Subdivision If you wanna check it out. 550 per month that’s rent and utilities included for smaller room. 650 rent and utilities included for bigger room.
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1371 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.
1 Unit Available
1357 Audubon Pkwy
1357 Audubon Pkwy, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1665 sqft
New Price! Madisonville Beauty in Bedico Creek! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $1,695.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $1,695.
1 Unit Available
75673 Sylvia Drive
75673 Sylvia Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1789 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
75089 Crestview Hills Loop
75089 Crestview Hills Loop, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
New construction home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. 2" faux wood blinds throughout and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mandeville, the median rent is $827 for a studio, $965 for a 1-bedroom, $1,169 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,498 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mandeville, check out our monthly Mandeville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mandeville area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mandeville from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Covington, and River Ridge.