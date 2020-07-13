76 Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
51 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
125 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Little Woods
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
818 MOSS Street
818 Moss Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1bd condo located on Bayou St.John. Gated community, private, quiet and in Mid-City. Fully furnished ready to move in. This condo comes with all utilities paid. Call me for a private showing today.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Audubon
2228 BROADWAY Street
2228 Broadway Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly painted 4 bedroom 2 baths. POOL. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Water and gas paid. Landscaping and pool maintained by owner. . Plenty of off street parking. Universities, stores, restaurants and public transit.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Marigny
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ponchartrain Park
6009 Campus Boulevard
6009 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with laminate flooring, Whirlpool bath, backyard with privacy fence , all kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. https://www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1119 CHARTRES Street
1119 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
440 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Second Floor FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment available NOW until Late December 2020. Unit overlooks Pool & Shared Courtyard. Hardwood Floors, On-Site Laundry, High Ceilings and Second Floor Views.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Milan
1631 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1631 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1296 sqft
Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED 2-Story Apartment in gated Tri-plex with POOL! Just steps from St.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96
140 Cypress Grove Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96, New Orleans, LA. 70130 - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 20 minutes to CBD. Community pool and 24 hour security. Owner pays water. Contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
800 N. Rendon St.
800 North Rendon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1412 sqft
Renovated 2/2 with beautiful natural light, hardwood floors, tall ceilings. Available July 1st. - This one of a kind building offers off street parking, pool, and spacious units. Tons of storage, open floorpans.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
926 BOURBON Street
926 Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
*Fully Furnished* First Floor, One Bedroom One Bath in Rear Dependency opening directly to Pool & Courtyard. Full Size Washer & Dryer On-Site, Slate Flooring, Exposed Brick, stocked with linens, kitchen staples, furniture & media.

July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

New Orleans rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

