tulane gravier
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:54 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Tulane - Gravier, New Orleans, LA
125 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
1 Unit Available
516 S DORGENOIS Street
516 South D'orgenois Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
Historic and chic shotgun! Furnished. Equipped kitchen. Located in medical district! Walking distance to the VA hospital and University Medical Center. 5 minutes to downtown New Orleans. On bus route and bike path. Central heating and air.
1 Unit Available
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
536 S ROCHEBLAVE Street
536 South Rocheblave Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished single family home for rent. House has three bedrooms and fourth room that was used as a studio.. Nice back and front patios, all appliances work. W/d included. April rent is free when signing 12 month lease. Street parking.
1 Unit Available
2504 Conti St B
2504 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
THIS IS NOT A STUDIO-PRIVATE ROOM ONLY - Property Id: 304470 This is a Private Room with Shared Dining Area and Living area.
1 Unit Available
216 N Miro St
216 North Miro Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! Thank you for your interest in MAISON MIRO, Apt 2A.
1 Unit Available
2514 Conti Street
2514 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
This is Private Room with a Shared Common Area and Bath This newly renovated Mid-City Property will be great for you. You will love my place because of the coziness, the location, and the high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
422 S BROAD Avenue
422 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$500
2000 sqft
Amazing commercial location across the street from the courthouse, restaurants, shopping, and busy high traffic location in the hear of Mid City! Features off street parking, security cameras, all utilities paid for including electricity, water,
50 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
282 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
11 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
6 Units Available
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
2 Units Available
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 Unit Available
2605 PHILIP Street
2605 Philip Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1766 sqft
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Double tastefully renovated w/new windows, central air & heat, no carpet & lofty ceilings. Livingroom flows into dining and kitchen w/eat at counter, granite surfaces & apron sink.
1 Unit Available
2607 PHILIP Street
2607 Philip Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
628 sqft
Spacious 1Bedroom/1Bath Renovated Side Hall Double with Central Air and Heat. Lovely finishes throughout. Living opens to dining & kitchen with appliances including range, refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer. Granite Counters and eat at bar.
1 Unit Available
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
1 Unit Available
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No
1 Unit Available
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez St.
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
921 N LOPEZ ST, New Orleans, LA 70119 - Charming, historic shotgun with TONS of natural light, tall ceilings, central HVAC, granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, spacious private rear bedroom, off-street parking and a large outdoor
1 Unit Available
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
606 BURGUNDY Street
606 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Rear Dependency in the French Quarter. Partially Furnished with Bed & Sleeper Sofa.
1 Unit Available
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.