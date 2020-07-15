19 Cheap Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Woods
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2504 Conti St B
2504 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
Unit B Available 09/01/20 THIS IS NOT A STUDIO-PRIVATE ROOM ONLY - Property Id: 304470 This is a Private Room with Shared Dining Area and Living area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Listing is A Private Room@@ Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2514 Conti Street
2514 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
This is Private Room with a Shared Common Area and Bath This newly renovated Mid-City Property will be great for you. You will love my place because of the coziness, the location, and the high ceilings.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Read Boulevard East
4508 Papania Drive - 4508-04
4508 Papania Drive, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
632 sqft
Secure Gated Community Newly renovated apartments, secure gated community with security cameras throughout the complex, lighted off street parking, on premise laundry, close to parks, easy access to public transportation and shopping

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Desire Area
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126
3251 Saint Ferdinand St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Desire Area
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Construction! CALL 504-609-1831 to schedule your tour today! We are open M-F 9a-5p. Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Bernard
3818 Buchanan Street
3818 Buchanan Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
$550**All Bills Paid** Shared Bedroom. Semi Private Room. Group Home (New Orleans) furnished house no smoking $550 Furnished Shared Room. All Bills Paid (Bayou St. John)** (Group Home/Sober Housing) furnished apartment $550** Furnished Shared Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
422 S BROAD Avenue
422 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$500
2000 sqft
Amazing commercial location across the street from the courthouse, restaurants, shopping, and busy high traffic location in the hear of Mid City! Features off street parking, security cameras, all utilities paid for including electricity, water,

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1926 Constance Street
1926 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1926 Constance Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of New Orleans

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames School Park
647 EISEMAN Avenue
647 Eiseman Avenue, Marrero, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
It's priced to lease it wont last long. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Townsite
6015 4TH Street
6015 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$800
1450 sqft
commercial building C-1 Incomplete applications will NOT be reviewed.
Results within 5 miles of New Orleans
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Place
3212 BELMONT Place
3212 Belmont Place, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
No Showings until August 1st. 1st floor unit is part of a small 6plex with long term tenants. A very low traffic complex fit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, lots of closet storage and a kitchen with electric appliances.
Results within 10 miles of New Orleans

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
756 GAUSE Boulevard
756 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
814 sqft
Perfect Location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance from Slidell Memorial Hospital. Close to all residential amenities. Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl wood floors and new carpet. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms.

July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

New Orleans rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

