bay st louis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Bay St. Louis, MS📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
117 Demontluzin Ave.
117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1000 sqft
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
109 Old Spanish Trail
109 Old Spanish Trl, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Key works on the back door. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
699 Dunbar Ave
699 Dunbar Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1100 sqft
Clean and cozy, the living area has plenty of comfortable seating and a large flat screen television. Open floor plan with a dining area and breakfast bar. The kitchen is well stocked with everything you would need to make dinners at home.
Results within 5 miles of Bay St. Louis
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
6135 West Newton Street
6135 West Newton Street, Hancock County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
244 Fairway Villas Circle
244 Fairway Villas Cir, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living in this beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom lower level condo with golf cart garage, in Diamondhead, MS.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
175 Lanai
175 Lanai Vlg, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Nicely furnished lower level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Lanai Village. Condo includes washer and dryer. Great view of the pool from the outside deck. Call for an appointment today.
Results within 10 miles of Bay St. Louis
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
369 Grayson Ave
369 Grayson Avenue, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Come home to Pass Christian! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located to downtown Pass Christian.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
372 Morton Avenue
372 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1250 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1300 Rd 533
1300 Road 533, Hancock County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home apx 1500 square feet nestled on 1 acre at the very end of Road 533open family; dining, kitchen area. large carport . portion of shed available for tenant use
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
13780 Vidalia Rd 11
13780 Vidalia Road, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
Vidalia MHC - Property Id: 97960 Rent to Own your new home today for only $99 down and half off the 1st Months Rent. Call today to view our homes, we have many to choose from $525 to $595. Call today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bay St. Louis, the median rent is $671 for a studio, $703 for a 1-bedroom, $812 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,140 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bay St. Louis, check out our monthly Bay St. Louis Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bay St. Louis area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bay St. Louis from include New Orleans, Biloxi, Slidell, Covington, and Gulfport.