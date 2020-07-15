Apartment List
/
LA
/
new orleans
/
little woods
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:35 PM

437 Apartments for rent in Little Woods, New Orleans, LA

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7780 HAYNE Boulevard
7780 Hayne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,000
1400 sqft
Office condo for lease on Hayne Boulevard. Three offices with a small kitchen. Possible for insurance firm, law office, or accounting firm.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7815 Sail St
7815 Sail Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Freshly updated townehouse - Property Id: 318606 Spacious and freshly updated townhome with 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large walk in closets, plenty of storage, including fenced in backyard/patio, and driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Little Woods

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6700 PLAZA Drive
6700 Plaza Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,000
20000 sqft
LARGE STORAGE WAREHOUSE PARKING for LEASE! This ultra affordable 20,000 sf (1st floor) office has been stripped out and is available for storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Campus Blvd.
6109 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Two Story home with 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms w/ Golf Course View.
Results within 5 miles of Little Woods
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3213 Belfort Ave
3213 Belfort Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Two Bedroom Home directly across from the Fairgrounds - 2 story New Orleans style home directly across the street from the Fairgrounds. 2 private bedrooms with closets and 1.5 baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
996 ROBERT E LEE Boulevard
996 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1856 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOUBLE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING & UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. 3 BDRMS 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING/DINING COMBO, FAMILY ROOM, BIG EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6749 GENERAL HAIG Street
6749 General Haig Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2672 sqft
Wonderful townhome in Lakeview. This three bedroom three bathroom home features a formal dining room, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large full bathroom and living area on the first floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7028 ARGONNE Boulevard
7028 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 CHARTRES Street
2224 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
460 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE MARIGNY!! Cute guesthouse only 1.5 blocks from Frenchmen St and 3.5 blocks to the French Quarter. Partially furnished with utilities included. 1 bedroom/1 bath with a large kitchen and a king size bed. Shared courtyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2839 PAUGER Street
2839 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
813 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL LOCATION! BRAND NEW construction in a quiet, residential location! Gorgeous and spacious floorplan.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 PORT Street
2224 Port Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
813 sqft
This gorgeous new construction located in the 7 Ward is sure to brighten anyone's day. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and as an added feature...a pot filler. Washer and dryer are included and it has a nice backyard space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 MUSIC Street
2116 Music Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba unfurnished listing! Located in historic St Roch, there are 12 ft ceilings throughout with original hardwood flooring and bead board ceilings; Quartz and Quartzite countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6009 Campus Boulevard
6009 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with laminate flooring, Whirlpool bath, backyard with privacy fence , all kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. https://www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1464 N WHITE Street
1464 North White Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Old new orleans cottage in a great walkable neighborhood. Close to Fairgrounds/jazz Fest, Bayou St. John, numerous restaurants and coffee shops. Apartment has hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen. Craftsmen style house with off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 A P TUREAUD Avenue
2109 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit for Lease! Original hardwood floors, large kitchen with nice porch.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4006 ROYAL Street
4006 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1369 sqft
Gorgeous 2 beds/1 bath for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, more renovations in 2017. Historically designed exterior w/ multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAEden Isle, LADiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross