/
/
/
little woods
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:35 PM
437 Apartments for rent in Little Woods, New Orleans, LA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7780 HAYNE Boulevard
7780 Hayne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,000
1400 sqft
Office condo for lease on Hayne Boulevard. Three offices with a small kitchen. Possible for insurance firm, law office, or accounting firm.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7815 Sail St
7815 Sail Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Freshly updated townehouse - Property Id: 318606 Spacious and freshly updated townhome with 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large walk in closets, plenty of storage, including fenced in backyard/patio, and driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Little Woods
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6700 PLAZA Drive
6700 Plaza Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,000
20000 sqft
LARGE STORAGE WAREHOUSE PARKING for LEASE! This ultra affordable 20,000 sf (1st floor) office has been stripped out and is available for storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Campus Blvd.
6109 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Two Story home with 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms w/ Golf Course View.
Results within 5 miles of Little Woods
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3213 Belfort Ave
3213 Belfort Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Two Bedroom Home directly across from the Fairgrounds - 2 story New Orleans style home directly across the street from the Fairgrounds. 2 private bedrooms with closets and 1.5 baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
996 ROBERT E LEE Boulevard
996 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1856 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOUBLE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING & UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. 3 BDRMS 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING/DINING COMBO, FAMILY ROOM, BIG EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6749 GENERAL HAIG Street
6749 General Haig Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2672 sqft
Wonderful townhome in Lakeview. This three bedroom three bathroom home features a formal dining room, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large full bathroom and living area on the first floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7028 ARGONNE Boulevard
7028 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 CHARTRES Street
2224 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
460 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE MARIGNY!! Cute guesthouse only 1.5 blocks from Frenchmen St and 3.5 blocks to the French Quarter. Partially furnished with utilities included. 1 bedroom/1 bath with a large kitchen and a king size bed. Shared courtyard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2839 PAUGER Street
2839 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
813 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL LOCATION! BRAND NEW construction in a quiet, residential location! Gorgeous and spacious floorplan.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 PORT Street
2224 Port Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
813 sqft
This gorgeous new construction located in the 7 Ward is sure to brighten anyone's day. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and as an added feature...a pot filler. Washer and dryer are included and it has a nice backyard space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 MUSIC Street
2116 Music Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba unfurnished listing! Located in historic St Roch, there are 12 ft ceilings throughout with original hardwood flooring and bead board ceilings; Quartz and Quartzite countertops and SS appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6009 Campus Boulevard
6009 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with laminate flooring, Whirlpool bath, backyard with privacy fence , all kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. https://www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1464 N WHITE Street
1464 North White Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Old new orleans cottage in a great walkable neighborhood. Close to Fairgrounds/jazz Fest, Bayou St. John, numerous restaurants and coffee shops. Apartment has hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen. Craftsmen style house with off street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 A P TUREAUD Avenue
2109 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit for Lease! Original hardwood floors, large kitchen with nice porch.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4006 ROYAL Street
4006 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1369 sqft
Gorgeous 2 beds/1 bath for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, more renovations in 2017. Historically designed exterior w/ multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.