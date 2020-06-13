/
82 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA📍
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Harvard Estates
8 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Pointe Vista
1 Unit Available
515 Giuffrias Ave
515 Giuffrias Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom w loft - Property Id: 287939 Modern warehouse look. 1100 per month 85 elect 80 cable\internet 35 gas trash water 1 bed 1 bath fully furnished w linens pans dishes. You just bring suitcase.
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.
North Suburban Acres
1 Unit Available
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
New Metairie
1 Unit Available
3700 46th St
3700 46th Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3700 46th St in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
East Bank Division
1 Unit Available
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Gert Town
13 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
Welcome Home to Lumina
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kenner, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $804 for a 1-bedroom, $974 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,249 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kenner, check out our monthly Kenner Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kenner area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kenner from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.