bywater
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
342 Apartments for rent in Bywater, New Orleans, LA
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4006 ROYAL Street
4006 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1369 sqft
Gorgeous 2 beds/1 bath for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, more renovations in 2017. Historically designed exterior w/ multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
840 BARTHOLOMEW Street
840 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2196 sqft
Luxury home located in the heart of the hip Bywater neighborhood! Professionally decorated 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Includes an open floorplan with a chef's kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
816 ST FERDINAND Street
816 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
Spectacular 1830s Creole Center Hall Cottage located in the historic Marigny! Fully restored & available as a furnished rental, this home is appointed with the finest of finishes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 Poland Ave
1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2194 sqft
New Price! Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $2,095.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $2,095.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
929 POLAND Avenue
929 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2540 sqft
Located in the trendy Bywater neighborhood, our newly-renovated luxury home features original architectural finishes and locally-sourced artwork, which combine to create an artsy, fun, and seriously comfortable space reflective of the spirit of New
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
846 BARTHOLOMEW Street
846 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
Midcentury Modern Luxury Home, next to French Quarter. Timeless mid-century modern design flavored with unpretentious decor makes this home your ultimate rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Bywater
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2224 PORT Street
2224 Port Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
813 sqft
This gorgeous new construction located in the 7 Ward is sure to brighten anyone's day. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and as an added feature...a pot filler. Washer and dryer are included and it has a nice backyard space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1016 BURGUNDY Street
1016 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
765 sqft
Quintessential French Quarter living! One bedroom/one bath condo in quieter residential section of the French Quarter. Original hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. This lease includes one assigned gated PARKING spot. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2224 CHARTRES Street
2224 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
460 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE MARIGNY!! Cute guesthouse only 1.5 blocks from Frenchmen St and 3.5 blocks to the French Quarter. Partially furnished with utilities included. 1 bedroom/1 bath with a large kitchen and a king size bed. Shared courtyard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
921 CHARTRES Street
921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2116 MUSIC Street
2116 Music Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba unfurnished listing! Located in historic St Roch, there are 12 ft ceilings throughout with original hardwood flooring and bead board ceilings; Quartz and Quartzite countertops and SS appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
617 OLIVIER Street
617 Olivier Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
732 sqft
Historic raised basement home with apt. on ground floor level. Apt is for lease and Completely renovated. newer bathroom, kitchen and courtyard access. Shared modern Washer and Dryer included on ground floor with sitting room adjacent to the apt.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1015 GOVERNOR NICHOLLS Street
1015 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
This Great Condo is Situated Less than a Block from the NEW N.Rampart Street Carline & 2 Blocks from Esplanade Ave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.