/
/
orleans county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
379 Apartments for rent in Orleans County, LA📍
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1456 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
38 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
118 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1732 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
273 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
$
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3665 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3665 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4638 PRYTANIA Street
4638 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
2 beds/2 baths as well as a nice studio with 1 bathroom just above the garage. This second floor apartment is conveniently located just two blocks from St. Charles Ave. and the parade route.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
1121 N WHITE Street
1121 North White Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath with laundry in the unit. Only 1 block from restaurants and coffee shops on Esplanade Ave. in beautiful Faubourg St. John. Sunny and charming, this one bedroom apartment is an ideal location for the medical corridor or CBD.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
1430 CHARTRES Street
1430 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed/ 2 bath. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, rear yard. Located between Frenchman and Esplanade. One pet 25 pounds or under allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
City Park
967 HARDING Drive
967 Harding Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Furnished, renovated 2 bed, 1 bathroom first floor flat in historic Parkview neighborhood overlooking quaint pocket park. 1/2 block from Bayou St. John on beautiful live oak lined street, short walk to City Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3404 LIVINGSTON Street
3404 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION!** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT W/ A 6 MONTH LEASE! This downstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3821 LAUREL Street
3821 Laurel Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
525 sqft
GATED, SMALL 6 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IN QUIET AREA WITH GATED OFF STREET PARKING! DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NEWLY REMODELED WITH ALL NEW FURNITURE, KITCHEN COUNTERS & PAINT. BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN,HIP CONTEMPORARY STYLE. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. KING BED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3663 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3663 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
6001 ST CHARLES Avenue
6001 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1800 sqft
Live on one of the most iconic streets in the world. Utilizing the entire second floor, this gorgeous home boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Orleans County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Metairie, Biloxi, Slidell, and Houma have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LAMetairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA