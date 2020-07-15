/
/
chalmette
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA📍
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Andrew Jackson
418 W. Judge Perez Drive - B
418 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$1,250
980 sqft
You may click on or copy and paste in the url this address www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com to apply online. May also call 504-271-3621 press 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Blanchard
3620 Campagna dr
3620 Campagna Dr, Chalmette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3620 Campagna dr - Property Id: 315344 Beautiful Brand new renovated,3 bedrooms with a 2 bathroom single family home . Very spacious - 1600 square feet. WITH A POOL!!! Available to move in The rent is $1450+ $1450 deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
3709 Dauterive dr
3709 Dauterive Dr, Chalmette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3709 Dauterive dr - Property Id: 320406 Beautiful Brand new renovated,3 bedrooms with a 2 bathroom single family home . Very spacious - 1700 square feet. Available to move in The rent is $1400+ $1400 deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Versailles Court
507 Dubarry pl
507 Dubarry Pl, Chalmette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Available 07/20/20 507 Dubarry pl - Property Id: 320352 Beautiful Brand new renovated,2 bedrooms with a 1 bathroom. Very spacious - 850 square feet. . Available to move in The rent is $900+$900 deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Chalmette
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
814 LEBEAU Street
814 Lebeau St, Arabi, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great short term rental (6 months then month to month), 4 miles from French Quarter! This property features 2 bedrooms, private patio in back of property, off street parking washer/dryer hook-up and 3 blocks from river! This charming property
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.
Results within 5 miles of Chalmette
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Woods
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Plum Orchard
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
2224 CHARTRES Street
2224 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
460 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE MARIGNY!! Cute guesthouse only 1.5 blocks from Frenchmen St and 3.5 blocks to the French Quarter. Partially furnished with utilities included. 1 bedroom/1 bath with a large kitchen and a king size bed. Shared courtyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chalmette area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chalmette from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.