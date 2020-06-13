10 Accessible Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Irish Channel
1 Unit Available
821 Washington Avenue
821 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
609 sqft
Grand Opening Special! First month Free Rent!! New Luxury Apartments located in Uptown New Orleans Irish Channel in an Historic Building listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Results within 1 mile of New Orleans
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of New Orleans
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Results within 10 miles of New Orleans
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.

June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

New Orleans rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Orleans.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

